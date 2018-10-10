Macros, elections to keep market volatile for next six months: Sundaram MF

IL&FS-led liquidity fear dragged most non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) sharply in September. Companies with strong fundamentals were also caught in bear trap but the RBI provided some liquidity to soothe fears. Despite the move, these stocks fell up to 50-60 percent.

"Liquidity is available for NBFCs which are rated AAA and have corporate backing. The market is differentiating between Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies. So the funding would be easier for top 6-7 companies and rest will find it difficult," S Krishna Kumar, CIO Equity at Sundaram Mutual Fund told CNBC-TV18.

There could be a differential growth rate for companies and hence better go with companies which have a better business model, he said.

He feels the banking sector will get little better as they start making inroads to growth rates. He sees better growth in banks in next 6-12 months.

Autos

After a mixed set of sales data in August and September, auto stocks corrected though commercial vehicle sales data was strong.

Auto stocks valuations are attractive probably around Nifty levels but, going ahead, one needs to see their earnings as many companies import which will have some currency impact, he said, adding there could be pressure on earnings with respect to input cost.

But with one year view, there is definitely good value in auto space, Kumar feels.

Consumption

Kumar said he would not be worried about consumption as it is a big India story over a decade though there is short-term issue of confidence.

"RBI has brought a lot of liquidity, PSU banks stepped in securitisation market, relieving some credit which will go to NBFCs. Hence the growth in consumption, as well as, the overall economy will normalise in the next three months," he reasoned.

Inflow in Midcap category

"I think as an industry, August and September months saw bumper inflows. We have net inflows of Rs 1,100-1,200 crore, which is more than 10 percent market share of overall MF industry," he said.

There has been some SIP cancellation but he said he doesn't see much of happening in Sundaram MF.

Investors should continue to invest and use next 6-8 months to build a platform for next five years, he advised

The market could be volatile due to global and local macro factors and also elections for the next six months but after May 2019 there could be a strong market comeback as corporate fundamentals are intact.

Graphite space

He said there has been a strong demand-supply mismatch in graphite electrodes industry, which led to strong pricing power in hands of manufacturers.

He does not see expansion in the margin of these companies but cash flow will be strong. The fund house has not invested in the space.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch in its report said graphite electrodes (GE) are key consumables used in Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steel production. Chinese curbs on pollution and steel output look set to put EAF on a path of structural growth, while rising competition for needle coke from EV batteries limits production.