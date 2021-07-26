MARKET NEWS

Manipur appoints Olympic Silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports)

Manipur's Government has made a decision to appoint Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports)

July 26, 2021 / 05:31 PM IST
Chanu Saikhom Mirabai | India got their first yellow metal of the Commonwealth Games 2018 when this diminutive weightlifter from Manipur in each of her six lifts smashed Games records. She, participating in 48 kg category, lifted 196kg (86kg in Snatch + 110kg in Clean and Jerk) bagging the gold medal.

Manipur's Government has made a decision to appoint Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the police department.

The announcement came via Chief Minister's Secretariat at Imphal,  ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in congratulating Mirabai Chanu, who on July 23 ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49 kg category at the Tokyo Games.

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on July 24, bringing the first medal to India at the ongoing games.

With her historic triumph, she ensured that India was second on the medals tally, for now, a feat that has never been achieved before by the country.
