Tokyo Games 2020: Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal in weightlifting, India opens medal account at Olympics

Tolyo Olympics 2020: Mirabai Chanu of India in action (Image: Reuters)

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on July 24, bringing the first medal to India at the ongoing games.

With her historic triumph, she ensured that India was second on the medals tally for now, a feat that has never been achieved before by the country.

The diminutive iron lady from Manipur lifted a total of 202 kg (87 kg+115 kg).

With this win, Chanu exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift, leaving her shattered.

The gold went to China's Hou Zhihui with an effort of 210 kg (94 kg+116 kg), who created Olympic records in all three categories (snatch, clean and jerk and Total).

Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia took home the bronze with an effort of 194 kg (84 kg+110 kg).

Considered her weakness in the run up to the marquee event, Chanu attempted 84 kg in her first snatch attempt. The Manipuri took her time and cleanly heaved the barbell.

She lifted 87 kg in her next attempt and raised the weight to 89 kg, which was 1 kg more than her personal best of 88 kg that she had lifted at the national championship in 2020. However, she was unable to better her personal best and settled for 87 kg in the snatch event only behind leader Zhihui, who created a new Olympic record with an effort of 94 kg.

In the clean and jerk, world record holder Chanu lifted 110 kg and 115 kg in the first two attempts. However, she was unable to raise 117 kg in her final attempt, which would have been an Olympic record but it was enough to fetch her a medal and open India's account.

The diminutive Mannipuri broke down after realising that she has secured a medal and hugged head coach Vijay Sharma in jubiliation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Chanu over her victory at the Olympics. "Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," the prime minister tweeted.

Earlier, Karnam Malleswari was the only Indian weightlifter who had an Olympic medal to her credit, a bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.

(With inputs from PTI)