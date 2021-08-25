MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Neeraj Chopra’s ‘missing’ javelin was with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem before Olympic finals

In an interview, Neeraj Chopra said when he was frantically looking for his javelin before his turn came up at the 2020 Olympic finals, he found Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem walking around with it.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has revealed that he was not being able to locate his javelin moments before his turn came up at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic finals.

In an interview with the Times of India, Neeraj Chopra said that he later found Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem walking around with his javelin.

A Times Now report quoted Chopra as saying in the TOI interview: “The story is that I was searching for my javelin at the start of the final. I was not able to find it. Suddenly I saw Arshad Nadeem was moving around with my javelin. Then I told him, ‘Bhai give this javelin to me, it is my javelin! I have to throw with it’. Then he gave it back to me.”

He added: “That is why you must have seen me take my first throw hurriedly!”

The Olympic gold medalist, however, was all praise for Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and said he also performed really well in both the qualifying and the final rounds.

Close

Related stories

Elaborating more on Nadeem’s performance, he said: “I think it is good for Pakistan, they have a chance to show more interest in javelin and do well at the international stage in the future.”

The 23-year-old further said in the interview that the attention given to sports must not be sporadic but sustained. He recounted how he took ill after he returned to India.

“I had a fever. I used to be drenched in sweat while attending functions and then I used to get into air-conditioned cars. I was not getting any rest or being able to eat properly due to the busy schedule,” Neeraj Chopra said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Neeraj Chopra
first published: Aug 25, 2021 03:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.