Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra admitted to Panipat hospital, under high fever

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history by wining Gold medal in men's javelin throw at Tokyo Olympic 2020 (Photo credit: Reuters)

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was admitted to a hospital in Panipat on August 17 after his health deteriorated. He was reportedly down under high fever.

Chopra, according to a Times Now report, was taken to the hospital after he complained of ill health at a felicitation ceremony organised in Panipat.

He stepped out of the stage midway during the programme after he felt unwell, the channel reported, adding that he was subsequently taken to the hospital.

Earlier, Chopra was stated to have recovered shortly before Independence Day, when he along with other Olympic winners of the Indian delegation were called for a felicitation ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chopra had bagged the gold in the recently held Tokyo Olympics in javelin throw. Since his return to the nation, the 23-year-old Haryana-born athlete has been receiving a hero's welcome.

Reports suggest that Chopra may be under fever due to exertion, owing to his hectic schedule since his return from Tokyo. He had, notably, tested negative for COVID-19 a few days ago.