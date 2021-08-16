MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Tokyo Olympics contingent in Delhi

Here are some of images from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with India's Olympic athletes today

Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent meets PM Modi over breakfast today
A day after applauding the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for their outstanding performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian athletes at breakfast on August 16 at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg which is the official residence of the Prime Minister. Here are some of images from the event. (Image: narendramodi.in)
PM Modi with the 'golden man of the moment' Neeraj Chopra who won gold medal in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. (Image: narendramodi.in)
PM Modi with the 'golden man of the moment' Neeraj Chopra who won gold medal in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. (Image: narendramodi.in)
Bonding over churma! PM Modi and Neeraj Chopra share a lighter moment
Bonding over churma! PM Modi and Neeraj Chopra share a lighter moment. (Image: narendramodi.in)
PM with Pehalwaans! PM Modi interacts with the Indian wrestling team that went to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Image: narendramodi.in)
PM with Pehalwaans! PM Modi interacts with the Indian wrestling team that went to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Image: narendramodi.in)
One for the ages! Men's hockey team presents PM Modi with autographed hockey. (Image: narendramodi.in)
One for the ages! Men's hockey team presents PM Modi with autographed hockey. (Image: narendramodi.in)
PM Modi with Manpreet Singh, captain of men's hockey team that won an Olympics medal after 41 years! (Image: narendramodi.in)
PM Modi with Manpreet Singh, captain of men's hockey team that won an Olympics medal after 41 years! (Image: narendramodi.in)
PV Sindhu shared the promised ice cream with PM Modi. Earlier while interacting with athletes before the Tokyo Olympics 2021, PM Modi had asked PV Sindhu about her liking for ice-cream. Sindhu said that she doesn't eat ice-cream as much as she is preparing for big competitions. "We had to control a little as I am preparing for Olympics. I don't eat ice cream as much due to competition," Sindhu said. PM Modi in a lighter vein had said that he will try to eat ice cream with her after she comes back from Tokyo. "If I meet you after the Olympics, I'll eat ice-cream with you," PM Modi had said. (Image: narendramodi.in)
PV Sindhu shared the promised ice cream with PM Modi. Earlier while interacting with athletes before the Tokyo Olympics 2021, PM Modi had asked PV Sindhu about her liking for ice-cream. Sindhu said that she doesn't eat ice-cream as much as she is preparing for big competitions. "We had to control a little as I am preparing for Olympics. I don’t eat ice cream as much due to competition," Sindhu said. PM Modi in a lighter vein had said that he will try to eat ice cream with her after she comes back from Tokyo. "If I meet you after the Olympics, I'll eat ice-cream with you," PM Modi had said. (Image: narendramodi.in)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 16, 2021 01:53 pm

