In Pics | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Tokyo Olympics contingent in Delhi

A day after applauding the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for their outstanding performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian athletes at breakfast on August 16 at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg which is the official residence of the Prime Minister. Here are some of images from the event. (Image: narendramodi.in)

PV Sindhu shared the promised ice cream with PM Modi. Earlier while interacting with athletes before the Tokyo Olympics 2021, PM Modi had asked PV Sindhu about her liking for ice-cream. Sindhu said that she doesn't eat ice-cream as much as she is preparing for big competitions. "We had to control a little as I am preparing for Olympics. I don’t eat ice cream as much due to competition," Sindhu said. PM Modi in a lighter vein had said that he will try to eat ice cream with her after she comes back from Tokyo. "If I meet you after the Olympics, I'll eat ice-cream with you," PM Modi had said. (Image: narendramodi.in)