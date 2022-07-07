English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Lupin's Somerset manufacturing plant receives EIR from US FDA

    The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had inspected the facility in March 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    July 07, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
    Lupin: Lupin receives USFDA nod for Paliperidone tablets that used to treat schizophrenia. The pharma company has received approval from US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) - Paliperidone extended-release tablets. The drug is a generic equivalent of Invega extended-release tablets of Janssen Research and Development, LLC. The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Goa. The drug had estimated annual sales of $152 million in the US as per IQVIA MAT March 2022 data. The drug is used in the treatement of schizophrenia, a mental disorder.

    Lupin: Lupin receives USFDA nod for Paliperidone tablets that used to treat schizophrenia. The pharma company has received approval from US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) - Paliperidone extended-release tablets. The drug is a generic equivalent of Invega extended-release tablets of Janssen Research and Development, LLC. The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Goa. The drug had estimated annual sales of $152 million in the US as per IQVIA MAT March 2022 data. The drug is used in the treatement of schizophrenia, a mental disorder.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Homegrown pharma major Lupin Ltd on Thursday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its manufacturing facility at Somerset, New Jersey.

    The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had inspected the facility in March 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    "The USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), it added. As per the USFDA, VAI classification is given when objectionable conditions were found and documented during the inspection but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend regulatory action.

    "We are very happy to have received the EIR from US FDA with satisfactory VAI classification for our Somerset facility. This is a significant milestone for our Somerset site, and an important step in our journey to build back our reputation as best in class in Quality and Compliance," Lupin Ltd CEO Vinita Gupta, CEO said. She further said, "We are committed to manufacture and supply products of the highest quality for the patients we serve."

    Lupin Ltd Managing Director, Nilesh Gupta said the company remains committed to meet and exceed global standards of quality and compliance at all its manufacturing sites. "With this positive development, we now look forward towards building a sustainable business from our Somerset facility, and carry this momentum to positive outcomes for our other sites," he added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Last year in June the USFDA issued a warning letter to the company for its Somerset facility in the US following an inspection.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #EIR #Lupin #Somerset manufacturing #USFDA
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 11:32 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.