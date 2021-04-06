Lockdown curbs will force closure of 90% restaurants in Maharashtra: HRAWI

Representative image

The new guidelines of the Maharashtra government to curb COVID-19 infections will force almost 90 percent of restaurants to shut down and has spelled doom for the hospitality industry in the state, HRAWI said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, forcing authorities to impose restrictions from April 5.

Also Read: Maharashtra lockdown to shave off 0.3% growth; opportunity for long-term investors to buy: Experts

Also Read: Maharashtra new COVID guidelines: All you need to know about what's allowed, what's not

The Hotel and Restaurant Association Western India (HRAWI) also urged the state government to compensate employees engaged in the industry and their families for the loss of income, and also support hoteliers and restaurateurs by waiving all statutory fees, taxes and utility bills.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"The new restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government have spelled definite doom for the hospitality industry in the state. After having suffered unprecedented damage after last year's lockdown of over 8 months, the hospitality industry is staring at another year of similar or even worse consequences," HRAWI said in a statement.

The new 'Break The Chain' guidelines introduced by the state will force almost 90 percent of restaurants to shut down completely, it added.

"There is no way that the industry can survive another lockdown," HRAWI President Sherry Bhatia said.

HRAWI Senior Vice President Pradeep Shetty said with the latest conditions laid down by the government, restaurants will choose to not open at all for the month.

"Restaurants are popular for dine-in services, for the ambience they offer and food delivery is only a supplementary service. To keep an establishment open just for deliveries is not at all viable. Under such a scenario, shutting down the business entirely is the only choice," he added.

Sharing similar views, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) President Anurag Katriar said on Monday: "I urge the Maharashtra government to either allow us to operate normal hours with safeguards and protocols or compensate us, our employees, suppliers & landlords suitably for the loss of business arising out of the lockdown".

Mumbai had reported the highest single day count of 11,163 coronavirus cases on Sunday. As on Monday, Mumbai's caseload stood at 4,62,302.

Alarmed by the huge rise in cases over the last few days, the state government announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from April 5 to 30 in addition to a slew of other restrictions.

The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during daytime on weekdays.