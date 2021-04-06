English
April 06, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 96,982 new COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 1.26 crore

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country crossed eight crore on April 5, as per the Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 378th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India recorded 96,982 coronavirus infections in a day pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,26,86,049. The death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 new fatalities. Registering a steady increase for the 27th day in a row, the active cases
have increased to 7,88,223. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,32,279, with 50,143 discharges in the last 24 hours, the data stated. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.14 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 29.93 lakh have died so far.
  • April 06, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Telangana reports 1498 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

    Telangana saw 1,498 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single day spike this year, pushing the gross to over 3.14 lakh while the toll climbed to 1,729 with six more fatalities. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 313, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 164 and Nizamabad 142, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on April 5.

    The total number of cases stood at 3,14,735 while with 245patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,03,013. The state has 9,993 active cases and62,350 samples were tested on Monday. Cumulatively, over 1.04 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 2.82 lakh, the bulletin said. 

  • April 06, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Maharashtra: 5,287 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 20 more deaths

    With the addition of 5,287 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 3,44,030, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of 20 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,581, he said.

    The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.91 percent, he said. So far, 2,95,701 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 85.95 percent. There are 41,748 active COVID-19 cases in Thane at present, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 52,880 and the death toll at 1,237, another official said. 

  • April 06, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST

     Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | India reports 96,982 new COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 1.26 crore

    India recorded 96,982 coronavirus infections in a day pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,26,86,049. The death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 new fatalities. Registering a steady increase for the 27th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 7,88,223. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,32,279, with 50,143 discharges in the last 24 hours, the data stated. 

  • April 06, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR): 25,02,31,269 samples tested for COVID-19, up to April 5. Of these, 12,11,612 samples were tested yesterday

  • April 06, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Maharashtra's new COVID-19 guidelines: E-commerce firms examine norms for vaccination, testing of delivery personnel

    E-commerce companies are studying the new COVID-induced restrictions in Maharashtra, and are working on the logistics of complying with orders. On April 4, the Maharashtra government said delivery executives will be required to get vaccinated at the earliest, or carry negative RT-PCR reports that will be valid for 15 days.

    Starting from April 10, delivery personnel who are neither vaccinated nor carrying a negative COVID-19 test report will have to pay a penalty. Read more here..

  • April 06, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Centre rushes 50 high-level public health teams to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab

    The central government has constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and nine districts of Punjab to assist the state health department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

    The two-member high-level team consists of a clinician/epidemiologist and a public health expert. "The teams will visit the states immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations, COVID-appropriate behaviour and its enforcement, availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics, including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen, etc. and COVID-19 vaccination progress," the ministry said. (PTI)

  • April 06, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Ex-diplomat named as US Global COVID coordinator

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken has appointed a former veteran diplomat and humanitarian aid chief to be a special envoy for US coronavirus vaccine and prevention efforts. Blinken announced Monday that he had named Gayle Smith to be America's Global COVID-19 coordinator as the Biden administration ramps up its efforts to combat the virus at home and abroad.

    She's tested. She's highly respected. She will hit the ground running, Blinken said. And I can say from having worked with Gayle and admired her for years, that no one will work harder, faster, or more effectively to get us to the finish line. (AP)

  • April 06, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Notice issued to private vaccination centres over irregularities in vaccine beneficiary registration

    Show cause notices were issued to two private COVID-19 vaccination centres in Delhi after they were found registering people aged below 45 years as healthcare or frontline workers to help them get vaccine jabs out of turn. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to the Principal Secretary (Health), Delhi Government, to draw its attention to the irregularities in the identification of COVID-19 vaccination beneficiaries below 45 years of age.

    The Centre has pointed out in the letter that there have been serious lapses in the registration of beneficiaries by the VIMHANS (Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Neuro and Allied Sciences) located in Nehru Nagar area, which operates as a private vaccination centre. Continue reading...

  • April 06, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

     Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 47,288 new cases, 155 deaths in past 24 hours

    A total of 47,288 new COVID-19 cases and 155 deaths were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, as per the update issued by the state health department on April 5. In the corresponding period, 26,252 patients were discharged.

    Cumulatively, 25,49,075 persons infected with COVID-19 have recovered in the state so far, accounting for 83.36 percent of the total cases - 30,57,885 - registered till date. "Currently 24,16,981 people are in home quarantine and 20,115 people are in institutional quarantine," the health department said. Those in home isolation include people who came in contact with persons who recently tested positive. Read more here...

  • April 06, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | With rise in COVID-19 cases, India likely to make less availability of vaccines globally: Gavi

    India, which is experiencing a sudden rise in number of COVID-19 cases, is now likely to make available a smaller number of vaccines to the rest of the world, the head of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation has said. India is, by volume, the largest supplier of vaccines for the developing world.

    Because of the new wave of outbreaks in India right now, the Indian government has stepped up their vaccination programmes, and that has meant that they've required more doses, which means that they've made less doses available for the rest of the world, Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi told CBS News in an interview.
    We had expected, in March and April, about 90 million doses, and we suspect we'll get much, much less than that, and that is a problem, he said.

    Gavi Alliance is a public-private partnership that works to provide vaccines for developing countries. It provides about 50 per cent of the world's children with vaccines. (PTI)

