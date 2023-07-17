English
    Lack of credit history of borrowers pose challenge to banks: RBI Bulletin

    RBI bulletin is a monthly publication authored by the central bank's staff that offers insights into the key developments in domestic and global economies.

    July 17, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST
    The observation is significant in the context of a sharp jump in retail unsecured loans of Indian banks in the recent months.

    The lack of credit history of borrowers and good collateral, combined with information asymmetry, exacerbates the challenge for lenders to lend, as stated in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monthly bulletin on July 17.

    The observation is significant in light of a significant increase in retail unsecured loans by Indian banks in recent months. According to RBI data, banks' lending for credit cards, personal loans, and similar products has experienced a notable rise in the past year.

    (This is a developing story, please come back for more details )

    first published: Jul 17, 2023 06:45 pm

