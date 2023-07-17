Lack of credit history of borrowers pose challenge to banks: RBI Bulletin

The observation is significant in the context of a sharp jump in retail unsecured loans of Indian banks in the recent months.

The lack of credit history of borrowers and good collateral, combined with information asymmetry, exacerbates the challenge for lenders to lend, as stated in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monthly bulletin on July 17.

The observation is significant in light of a significant increase in retail unsecured loans by Indian banks in recent months. According to RBI data, banks' lending for credit cards, personal loans, and similar products has experienced a notable rise in the past year.

The RBI bulletin is a monthly publication written by the central bank's staff, providing insights into key developments in domestic and global economies. It is important to note that the views expressed in the Bulletin do not necessarily represent the official views of the central bank.

(This is a developing story, please come back for more details )