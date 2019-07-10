Karnataka government on edge as 16 MLAs tender resignation

Karnataka’s political battle is taking a turn for the worse as two more MLAs resigned on July 10, bringing the JD(S)-Congress coalition government on the brink of collapse.

The total number of ministers who have tendered resignations from JD(S) and Congress now stands at 16, three from JD(S) and the rest from Congress. Two Independents withdrew their support to the HD Kumarswamy-led government and are now supporting BJP.

However the resignations are yet to be accepted by the speaker.

Of the total 224 seats in Karnataka, JD(S)-Congress coalition now only has 101 as opposed to 107 for BJP, including the support of the two independents.

If the resignations were accepted, the JD(S)-Congress will lose their majority. With 107 seats, it gives BJP an advantage as they can prove that they are the single largest party. This is however subjected to nod from the Governor.

In a letter to the Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala, BJP Karnataka State President BS Yeddyurappa, has requested the governor to urge the Karnataka speaker to make a decision on resignation tendered.

Yeddyurappa also met the speaker in Bengaluru on Wednesday to urge the speaker to accept the resignations by following due constitutional procedure.

KR Ramesh Kumar, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker, speaking to media persons, said that he has not accepted any of the resignations yet and will have a discussion with the five rebel MLAs before accepting them.

Of the 13, eight need to re-submit since they were not in proper format. Kumar will have discussion with the other five MLAs personally.

Rebel MLAs have filed a petition in the Supreme Court citing delay in acceptance of resignation. The hearing for the same is scheduled on July 11, 2019.

In a last ditch attempt to save the government, Congress Minister DK Shivakumar went to appease the rebel MLAs, who were holed up in a resort in Mumbai. However the rebel MLAs refused to meet Shivakumar and even barred from entering the hotel they were staying.

Shivakumar was detained along with Milind Deora and other few others Congress workers from Mumbai.

Kumarswamy in a tweet, said, “Manhandling Ministers and MLAs is very annoying and unbecoming of MumbaiPolice. Such hasty Act by Maharashtra Government reinforces the suspicion on BJP of HorseTrading. This is a blackmark on the republic setup of our country.”

Speaking to media persons, Siddaramaiah of Congress said that BJP has been anti-democratic and is wooing JD(S) and Congress MLAs with power and money.