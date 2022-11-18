Jet Airways cuts salaries, sends 60% staff on leave without pay for 3 months as revival plan hits hurdle

Jet Airways suspended operations in 2019, following bankruptcy (Representative image/PTI)

Grounded air carrier Jet Airways has decided to send 60 percent of its employees, including senior managers, on leave without pay and the remaining staff is looking at a temporary pay cut, sources said on November 18 after the airline's revival plan hit another roadblock.

"Even Sanjiv Kapoor (Jet chief executive officer) has agreed to take a substantial pay cut," a source told Moneycontrol. Kapoor took to Twitter to calm nerves and said, “No one is being fired.”

The move comes as the revival of Jet Airways hit yet another hurdle on November 18 after new owner the Jalan-Kalrock consortium told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) of its inability to pay additional money to clear provident fund and gratuity dues of around Rs 250 crore to employees.

"...While we await the handover of the company as per the NCLT process, the longer-than-expected time being taken for the same may result in some difficult but necessary near-term decisions to manage our cashflows to secure the future while the airline is still not in our possession," a Jet Airways spokesperson said.

The consortium, quoting its bid to take over Jet Airways, said it was not liable to pay anything beyond the Rs 475 crore to creditors and all claims had to be settled with that sum.

All additional claims not factored in the approved resolution plan should be settled from the cash balance of the airline, which was around Rs 50 crore, and the remaining from the share of banks, it said.

Former staff make up more than 60 percent of the current workforce of Jet Airways, Ankit Jalan, Board Member, Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, said in a statement.

He added that there was tremendous goodwill for the Jet Airways brand and public support for its revival.

"The revived Jet Airways will also provide additional career opportunities, including the airline’s former staff who currently make up more than 60 percent of the current workforce, and for many more as the revived airline grows. Jet Airways would be a shining example of the IBC process working as intended in India,” Jalan said.

On October 21, NCLAT directed the consortium to clear unpaid provident funds and gratuity to workmen and employees of the airline until June 2019 when the insolvency process was initiated.

The All India Jet Airways' Officers and Staff Association had in May challenged before the NCLAT the consortium's resolution plan for the airline.

Jet was grounded in April 2019 after which its lenders took it to NCLT.

After two years, the NCLT approved Jalan-Kalrock Consortium’s resolution plan. According to the revival plan, the consortium proposed a total infusion of Rs 1,375 crore. This included Rs 900 crore towards capital expenditure and working capital and Rs 475 crore to settle claims of all creditors.

The sum of Rs 475 crore includes Rs 380 crore to be paid to lenders, Rs 52 crore to employees and workmen and the remaining towards other operational creditors.

However, according to a report, the lenders have raised concerns over the disbursement of these funds.

In response to this, a spokesperson of the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said, “It has informed the lenders on multiple occasions that they are ready with their funds for infusion. The Consortium has already deposited Rs 150 crore with lenders.”

Further, it said it is prepared to make payments of Rs 52 crore, per the plan.

After the NCLT’s approval, all conditions precedent, as outlined in the resolution plan, were completed by May 20, 2022, and the necessary filings in made before the tribunal on May 21, 2022.

"JKC has deposited Rs 150 Crores as required under the court approved resolution plan with the lenders, with the remaining amounts to be invested only after next steps of NCLT are fulfilled in terms of handover of the company to us. We have not breached any term of the resolution plan, and we remain committed to the revival of Jet Airways," the consortium said in a statement.

Jalan Kalrock Consortium added that while they await the handover of Jet Airways as per the NCLT process, the longer-than-expected time being taken for the same may result in some difficult decisions.

"We reaffirm that there has been no delay from the JKC to implement the resolution plan, and we are in full compliance of the approved plan," the consortium said in a statement.