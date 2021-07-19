MARKET NEWS

Nuvoco Vistas gets Sebi nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore through IPO

Nuvoco Vistas, which filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in May, obtained its observations on July 16, an update available with the regulator showed on July 19.

PTI
July 19, 2021 / 09:30 PM IST

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, part of the Nirma Group, has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise Rs 5,000 crore through an initial share sale.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 3,500 crore by promoter Niyogi Enterprise, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Sebi's observation is necessary for any company to launch public issues like initial public offer, follow on public offer and rights issue.

As per the DRHP, proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to repay certain loans availed by the company and for general corporate purpose.

Nuvoco Vistas is a cement manufacturer with a consolidated capacity of 22.32 MMTPA. It has 11 cement plants comprising five integrated units, five grinding units and one blending unit.

It operates cement manufacturing units in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Nuvoco Vistas, formerly Lafarge India Limited, in February 2020 announced that it will acquire the 8.3 million tonne per annum cement business of Emami for an enterprise value Rs 5,500 crore. The deal was approved by Competition Commission of India (CCI) in May 2020.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, JSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited J P Morgan India and SBI Capital Markets are the merchant bankers to the IPO. Equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Founded by Karsanbhai Patel, Nirma Limited is a diversified group with businesses across industrial and consumer products ranging from soaps and detergents, salt, soda ash, caustic soda and other chemicals.

The company was delisted from the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, in 2011.
PTI
