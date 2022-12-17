KFin Technologies raises Rs 675 crore from anchor book ahead of IPO

KFin Technologies IPO

KFin Technologies, a technology-driven financial services platform, on December 16 garnered Rs 675 crore from anchor investors, ahead of public issue.

The company in its BSE filing said after consultation with merchant bankers, it has finalised allocation of 1.84 crore shares to anchor investors at Rs 366 per equity share, the upper end of price band.

Total 44 investors bought 1.84 crore shares via anchor book, including Goldman Sachs Funds, Carmignac Portfolio, Aberdeen Standard SICAV, Pinebridge Global Funds, Pari Washington India Master Fund, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Morgan Stanley, and Copthall Mauritius Investment.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Nippon Life India, Axis Mutual Fund, Mirae Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Nuvama Private Investments Trust, Edelweiss Trusteeship, UTI MF, Canara Robeco MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Sundaram MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianze Life Insurance, and Elara India Opportunities Fund also invested in the company via anchor book.

KFin Technologies aims to raise Rs 1,500 crore via public issue that comprises only an offer for sale by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd.

The price band for the offer, which opens on December 19, has been fixed at Rs 347-366 per share. The issue will close on December 21.

ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, IIFL Securities, and Jefferies India are the book running lead managers to the issue.