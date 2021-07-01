India Pesticides IPO share allotment expected today: Here is how to check your application status

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Agrochemical company India Pesticides is likely to finalise the share allotment of its public issue on July 1. The Rs 800-crore IPO closed on June 25 after being subscribed 15 times.

Investors can check their application status on the BSE website as well as IPO registrar's website, in few easy steps.

On the IPO registrar's website, select IPO name - India Pesticides Limited - in the dropdown and select either Application number, or DPID/Client ID or PAN. Accordingly one has to select Application Type (ASBA/NON ASBA) and enter Application Number, or select NSDL/CDSL and enter DPID & Client ID, or enter PAN Number. Finally enter Captcha and submit to know the application status.

On the BSE website, investor needs to select Equity and Issue Name (India Pesticides Limited), then enter Application number and PAN number, and finally click on search button.

If the above mentioned information provided by an investor is correct, then the screen shows the number of shares applied for and number of shares subscribed to.

After the finalisation of allotment, the funds will get refunded around July 1 and shares will get credited to demat accounts of eligible investors around July 2.

The trading in equity shares will commence with effect from July 5.

On July 1, its shares in grey market traded at a premium of Rs 60, i.e. a price of Rs 356 (including premium), which is 20 percent higher compared to expected final issue price of Rs 296.

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

India Pesticides is one of the leading agrochemicals manufacturers in India, operating two business verticals - Technicals and Formulations. It manufactures herbicide, fungicide Technicals, and active pharmaceuticals ingredients (APIs). It is the sole Indian manufacturer of several Technicals like folpet, thiocarbamate, and herbicide.