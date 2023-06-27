Change in IPO Schedule | Ideaforge revises issue closing date to June 28

IPO

After the revised stock market holiday date, Ideaforge Technology and HMA Agro Industries announced changes in their IPO schedule.

The exchanges on June 27 announced that the market will remain shut on June 29 for Bakri ID, instead of June 28. Consequently, the expiry date for monthly futures & options contracts for June has also been revised to June 28 from June 29 earlier.

Hence, the initial public offering of Ideaforge Technology will be closing on June 28 instead of June 29. The drone manufacturing company opened its three-day public issue on June 26 with a price band of Rs 638-672 per share. The Rs 567 crore offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of 48.69 lakh shares.

Frozen buffalo meat exporter HMA Agro Industries has also changed its IPO basis of allotment finalisation date to June 28 from June 29 previously. The Rs 480 crore public issue closed on June 23 with a 1.62 times subscription.

SME segment

Companies coming out with public issues in the small and medium enterprise segment also revised their IPO schedules.

Global Pet Industries, the PET stretch blow moulding machines manufacturer, has decided to open its Rs 13.23-crore maiden public issue on June 28, instead of previous date of June 29.

The offer will close as per previous schedule, on July 3. It is a fixed price issue opening on the NSE Emerge platform. The offer price is Rs 49 per share.

Cell Point (India) has also revised its IPO listing date to June 28, from June 29 earlier. The electronics goods retailer has raised over Rs 50 crore via its public issue, which closed on June 20.