MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Inox Wind bags 150MW wind project from NTPC

As part of the order, the company will supply and install DF 113/92 - 2.0 MW capacity Wind Turbine Generators with 113 meters rotor diameter and 92 meters hub height.

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST
Inox Wind will provide comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) for the lifetime of the project.

Inox Wind will provide comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) for the lifetime of the project.


Wind energy service provider Inox Wind has bagged an order for a 150 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited.

The project will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar site, Kutch district in the state of Gujarat and is scheduled to be commissioned by April

2023, the company said in a release to the stock exchanges.

As part of the order, the company will supply and install DF 113/92 - 2.0 MW capacity Wind Turbine Generators with 113 meters rotor diameter and 92 meters hub height. The common infrastructure facilities such as the 220 KV Pooling Substation at Dayapar and Extra High Voltage Transmission line has already been commissioned and thus the Project will be executed on a plug and play basis with a shorter gestation period, it added.

Inox Wind will provide comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) for the lifetime of the project. This will add to its multi gigawatt O&M fleet

and help grow the overall profitability.

"We are very excited to bag this prestigious project from NTPC. This being a repeat order from NTPC, Inox Wind had earlier executed a 50 MW turnkey wind project for NTPC in Gujarat a few years ago, speaks volumes about Inox Wind’s credentials and capabilities," Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind said in a statement.

Close

Related stories

"We look forward to being a long term and trusted supplier for NTPC and be partners in NTPC’s vision of achieving its ambitious Renewable Energy target. This also happens to be the largest order awarded by a PSU in recent times," he added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #company #Inox Wind #NTPC #Wind energy
first published: Nov 8, 2021 09:19 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.