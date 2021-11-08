Inox Wind bags 150MW wind project from NTPC

Inox Wind will provide comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) for the lifetime of the project.

Wind energy service provider Inox Wind has bagged an order for a 150 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited.

The project will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar site, Kutch district in the state of Gujarat and is scheduled to be commissioned by April

2023, the company said in a release to the stock exchanges.

As part of the order, the company will supply and install DF 113/92 - 2.0 MW capacity Wind Turbine Generators with 113 meters rotor diameter and 92 meters hub height. The common infrastructure facilities such as the 220 KV Pooling Substation at Dayapar and Extra High Voltage Transmission line has already been commissioned and thus the Project will be executed on a plug and play basis with a shorter gestation period, it added.

Inox Wind will provide comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) for the lifetime of the project. This will add to its multi gigawatt O&M fleet

and help grow the overall profitability.

"We are very excited to bag this prestigious project from NTPC. This being a repeat order from NTPC, Inox Wind had earlier executed a 50 MW turnkey wind project for NTPC in Gujarat a few years ago, speaks volumes about Inox Wind’s credentials and capabilities," Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind said in a statement.

"We look forward to being a long term and trusted supplier for NTPC and be partners in NTPC’s vision of achieving its ambitious Renewable Energy target. This also happens to be the largest order awarded by a PSU in recent times," he added.