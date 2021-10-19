Inox Wind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 231.03 crore, up 70.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.03 crore in September 2021 up 70.98% from Rs. 135.12 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.60 crore in September 2021 down 7.48% from Rs. 47.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.17 crore in September 2021 up 17.77% from Rs. 26.96 crore in September 2020.

Inox Wind shares closed at 128.25 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.13% returns over the last 6 months and 217.06% over the last 12 months.