you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Inox Wind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 231.03 crore, up 70.98% Y-o-Y

October 19, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:

Net Sales at Rs 231.03 crore in September 2021 up 70.98% from Rs. 135.12 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.60 crore in September 2021 down 7.48% from Rs. 47.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.17 crore in September 2021 up 17.77% from Rs. 26.96 crore in September 2020.

Inox Wind shares closed at 128.25 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.13% returns over the last 6 months and 217.06% over the last 12 months.

Inox Wind
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations231.03122.30135.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations231.03122.30135.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials125.6683.5739.24
Purchase of Traded Goods98.5127.5279.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.56-8.358.13
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.4715.0218.37
Depreciation9.699.649.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.3125.3834.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-39.05-30.48-54.69
Other Income7.1918.7517.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.86-11.73-36.83
Interest45.8941.3741.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-77.75-53.10-78.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-77.75-53.10-78.41
Tax-27.15-18.54-31.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-50.60-34.56-47.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-50.60-34.56-47.08
Equity Share Capital221.92221.92221.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.28-1.56-2.12
Diluted EPS-2.28-1.56-2.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.28-1.56-2.12
Diluted EPS-2.28-1.56-2.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Inox Wind #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Oct 19, 2021 09:00 am

