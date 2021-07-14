MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Infosys vaccinates half the workforce, up to 30% may return to office within six months

The Bengaluru-based IT major has vaccinated 58 percent of employees with first dose and 10 percent with both the doses. It has also placed an order for 25 lakh doses to vaccinate its employees.

Swathi Moorthy & Chandra R Srikanth
July 14, 2021 / 07:20 PM IST
Infosys had ordered 5 lakh doses, of which 2.3 lakh has been consumed so far. (Representative image)

Infosys had ordered 5 lakh doses, of which 2.3 lakh has been consumed so far. (Representative image)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

As Infosys accelerates pace of vaccination for its employees, it may see 20-30% of workforce coming to office over the next six months, if the impact of the subsequent wave is minimal.

The Bengaluru-based IT major has vaccinated 58 percent of employees with first dose and 10 percent with both the doses. Infosys had ordered 5 lakh doses, of which 2.3 lakh has been consumed so far. This includes 1.2 lakh employees who have gotten the jab, most of them first doses, and the rest were used for dependents.

Earlier, India’s largest IT services provider TCS said it aims to get its over 5 lakh employees vaccinated by September and have them back to office on a regular basis.

Speaking to media while announcing the company’s first quarter results on July 14, Rao said, “Nature of the pandemic is that we will continue to see multiple waves. While India is expecting a third wave, some of the other geographies have already seen the impact of the third wave. In the long run, getting majority of the population vaccinated and following best practices at least for the near future is the only solution.”

Rao further said, “Our expectation is that over the next six months or so, assuming that impact of the subsequent wave is minimal, we expect may be 20-30 percent of the employees to start coming to office."

Close

Related stories

This could vary from geography to geography, nature of projects, client requirements, and individual preferences, he added.

However, there are challenges. While vaccine supply is no longer an issue, with most employees working from their homes, many in tier 2 and 3 cities, where the company might not have hospital tie-ups. In addition, there is also hesitancy among employees for returning to work. However, Rao said the company was working on addressing the issue and over the next 3-6 months will encourage more employees to come back to work.

In the meantime, the current wave of working will continue. Over the last few quarters, the company has transitioned to working from home and had on-boarded people virtually. Between the first and second wave, while the company saw 5 percent of population come back to work, post the second wave most went back to work from home, and this is likely to continue.
Swathi Moorthy
Chandra R Srikanth is Editor- Tech, Startups, and New Economy
Tags: #Infosys #vaccination drive #work from home
first published: Jul 14, 2021 07:20 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.