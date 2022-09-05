English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: OPEC+ Meet In Focus; Will Producers Cut Oil Production & Support Prices?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Industry body wants government to establish inter-ministerial committee on drones

    The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) wants the committee to address issues related to technology and skill development as well as customs duties.

    Aihik Sur
    September 05, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

    The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has urged the Centre to establish an inter-ministerial committee, or IMC, on drones to address bottlenecks impeding the sector.

    In a report submitted to the government recently, FICCI said the panel should have representation from all concerned ministries and government departments, and should meet regularly.

    “The IMC should look into all the issues including innovation, technology development, regulations, mother technology development, global value chains, testing, skill development, training, global standards, reciprocity issues, custom duties to make this sector globally competitive and to become the manufacturing hub for the world,” said the report, a copy of which was reviewed by Moneycontrol.

    Issues include getting permission for conducting drone flights, exports and overseas demonstrations of drones, indigenisation of components and so on.

    And although the Ministry of Civil Aviation is the nodal ministry for all developments related to drones, its various applications necessitate the intervention/permission of other ministries such as the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    Close

    Related stories

    FICCI also urged the government to simplify the procurement process for drones.

    “Considering that drones are an emerging technology and all companies working on the same are startups, procurements process should not have a heavy pre-qualifying criterion (most drone companies do not have significant revenue at this stage) — the process should be QCBS based i.e.Quality cum Cost-Based Selection,” the report added.

    Moneycontrol was the first to report how the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in partnership with the policy think tank Niti Aayog, was working on formulation of drone procurement norms.

    The industry requested the government to provide a safe space for drone manufacturers and researchers to test their technologies.

    The issue of exports also found a mention in FICCI’s report, with the addition of issues surrounding permission required for taking drones abroad for demonstrations in other countries.

    “Taking drones abroad for international exhibitions / demonstrations is a very cumbersome and lengthy process, hampering international marketing activities for Indian manufacturers,” it said.

    FICCI suggested that the government allow manufacturers to export their products for demonstration purposes via a self–declaration.

    Recently, the government floated draft amendments to the norms regulating export of drones with the aim of simplifying the process.
    Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #drones #Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce #FICCI
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 11:28 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.