In a first, India Cements ropes in its VP Marketing 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni to endorse two brands

MS Dhoni’s phenomenal strength, speed and on-field demeanour are legendary. (PTI/File photo)

For the first time, India Cements Ltd. (ICL) has roped in World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni to endorse a couple of 'game changing’ brands.

The two brands – Conkrete Super King (CSK) and Halo Super King (HSK) were launched on March 16.

The launch of these two brands comes a few days ahead of yet another edition of IPL (Indian Premier League) in a new format with two additional teams.

Dhoni is also an employee of India Cements. Though he has been its vice-president (marketing) for a quite a long time, this is the first time that his services are officially leveraged by India Cements.

Dhoni is immensely popular and his fan following cuts across gender, geography, sports et al. His teaming fans always identify jersey number seven with him. Number 7 itself has become an iconic one. Ipso facto, India Cements has decided to leverage the much revered number 7 to hard-sell the two newly-launched brands.

Read also: With IPL back in India, gate revenues to boost franchise value

CSK is claimed to be a game-changing product that will resonate with the features that are inspired by the skipper of the popular IPL (Indian Premier League) team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni’s phenomenal strength, speed and on-field demeanour are legendary. And, the newly-launched premium brand, CSK, echoes these attributes.

“A novel product, CSK is packed with the Power of 7 (Dhoni’s number). It is a one-stop solution to all concrete needs from foundation to roof,” the company said.

“The power of seven comprises high durable strength, quick setting time, easy workability, corrosion resistance, everlasting smooth finish, no seepage and all weather-proof nature. This makes this (CSK) unique product a best in class offerings,” it added. HSK is designed for precast hollow blocks, catering to all needs.

Addressing the media, N. Srinivasan, vice-chairman and managing director, pointed to the intimate connection with the Chennai Super Kings. “It believes in quality. And, what better name to associate with than CSK which is the champion,” he added. He asserted that Indian Cements always believed in quality and committed to sell only quality products.

"Conkrete Super Kings (CSK) embodies the strength and commitment of being the best and playing the best innings in the long run of a lifetime,” Dhoni said in a video presentation.

Parthasarathy Ramanujam, Chief marketing officer, indicated that CSK and HSK brand of products would be sold at a premium of Rs 25 a bag each. He indicated that all future products could be built around the CSK brand that was launched today.