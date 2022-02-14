Tatas name Ilker Ayci as CEO & MD of Air India

Ilker Ayci named as CEO and MD of Air India.

Tata Sons on February 14 said it has named Ilker Ayci, who was until recently the chairman of Turkish Airlines, as CEO & MD of Air India.

The Air India board met on February 14 afternoon to consider the candidature of Ayci and N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, was a special invitee to this board meeting, said a statement by Tata Sons. The board after due deliberations approved the appointment of Ayci, it said.

Fifty-one-year old Ayci is a 1994 alumni of Bilkent University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration. After a research stay on political science at the Leeds University in the UK in 1995, he completed an International Relations Master’s program at the Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997.

Ayci is also on the board of the Turkish Football Federation, Turkish Airlines Sports Club and TFF Sportif Anonim Sirketi and Member of The Canadian Turkish Business Council and a Member of the U.S.-Turkey Business Council, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ayci will be assuming his responsibilities on or before April 1, 2022.

N Chandrasekaran, commenting on Ayci's appointment, said that he believes Air India will be lead into a new era under the leadership of Ayci.

"Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its

current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era.”

Ilker Ayci on his appointment said, "I am delighted and honored to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality".

Ayci who was named Turkish Airlines chairman in April 2015 resigned from the position in January end.