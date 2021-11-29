I want you to #LoveWhereYouWork , says Parag Agarwal, new CEO of Twitter to his team

The company's Board has unanimously appointed Twitter's chief technology officer Parag Agrawal as Jack Dorsey's successor. Image source: Twitter.

"Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and our culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together"



Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1

— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

These are the words of Parag Agarwal, the man who'll be stepping in to fill Jack Dorsey's shoes as Twitter CEO . Soon after Dorsey tweeted his parting message that he sent to his team, Agarwal replied to the tweet sharing his email as well.

He thanked Dorsey for his mentorship and friendship and shared a little bit of his decade long journey at Twitter. Agrawal, had joined Twitter in 2011 and was appointed as the company's CTO in 2017.

As CTO in Twitter, Agrawal has been responsible for the microblogging site's technical strategy, heading initiatives to improve development velocity and advancing the state of machine learning across the company.

"I joined this company 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. While it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me. I've walked in your shoes, I've seen the ups and downs, the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes", read Agarwal's email.

He further went on to emphasise that the challenge ahead of them is now to execute and deliver results of the updated strategy in place. He also informed that in a meeting tomorrow all employees will be given a good chance to get to know him better through a Question and Answer session.

And finally he ended the email saying, "The world is watching us right now, even more than they have before. Lots of people are going to have lots of different views and opinions about today's news. It is because they care

about Twitter and our future, and it's a signal that the work we do here matters. Let's show the world Twitter's full potential! #OneTeam".

In addition to Agrawal's appointment as the new CEO, Dorsey announced that Bret Taylor, a member of the company's Board since 2016, has been named the Independent Chair of the Board with immediate effect.