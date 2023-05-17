Honda Elevate officially teased, to be rolled out on June 6

Honda Elevate - World Premiere on 6th June

Honda Cars India has officially posted a social media teaser on the imminent arrival of its first mid-size SUV for the Indian market, two weeks after announcing that the ‘Elevate’ would make its global debut in the country.

“Witness the #WorldPremiere of the most awaited SUV, the all-new Honda Elevate on June 06, 2023. Mark your calendar for the big unveil!” the company it said in a tweet on May 15, dropping a teaser image with the post.

Moneycontrol reported earlier reported that the SUV, with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and six-speed manual and CVT options, would be a C-segment product, and would be priced in the range of Rs 12-21 lakh.

The new vehicle represents Honda’s pursuit to introduce a “perfect urban SUV” appealing to the “elevated taste for finer things in life,” the Japanese carmaker said in a statement on May 3.

“India will be the first market to launch the Honda Elevate,” the auto company said. It added that the car symbolises the “aspiration to achieve success and wanting to keep elevating to the next level.”

According to people aware of the company’s plans, the Honda Elevate would be positioned to take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and Volkswagen Taigun.

The midsize SUV will be a petrol-driven vehicle available in five variants in the initial phase. A hybrid version is expected later, although a diesel variant has been ruled out.

“The SUV will have muscular looks and will be slightly larger in dimensions than the Creta. However, its price could be equal to or could be even less than the Creta,” the people said.

Apart from a single pane sunroof, which is shown in the teaser, the Honda Elevate is expected to get an upright front fascia with a chrome grille and LED daytime running lights. It is likely to come with ventilated front seats, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a digital driver’s display, and wireless phone charging.

The SUV will be equipped with six airbags, traction control, a 360-degree camera and electronic stability control (ESC) as well as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and forward-collision warning.