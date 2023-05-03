New SUV Honda Elevate to make global debut in India on June 6

Honda Elevate

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on May 3 announced the name of its upcoming SUV, which will make its global debut in New Delhi on June 6, Autocar India reported. The all-new SUV offering has been named Honda Elevate.

“India will be the first market to launch the Honda Elevate,” the auto company said.

The SUV will reportedly get a 1.5-litre petrol engine along with other amenities such as a 10.2-inch touchscreen.

The mid-size SUV has been developed as a global model; it “represents Honda’s pursuit to introduce a perfect urban SUV appealing to the elevated taste for finer things in life”, the automaker said in a release.

It added that the car symbolises the “aspiration to achieve success and wanting to keep elevating to the next level”.

Honda Elevate has been developed as a new global model in Honda’s line-up to cater to the robust demand for SUVs worldwide. The company believes that the new model, which will be launched next month, “incorporates people’s lifestyle requirements and their expectations for Honda’s New SUV”.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that Honda’s upcoming sports utility vehicle would be a C-Segment product, and that the price of the model could be between Rs 12-21 lakh.

Sources had also revealed that the new Honda SUV would be positioned to take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Volkswagen Taigun and that the midsize SUV will be a petrol-driven vehicle, which will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options in five variants in the initial phase.

“The SUV will have muscular looks and will be slightly larger in dimensions than the Creta. However, its price could be equal to or could be even less than the Creta,” sources had revealed.