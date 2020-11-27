PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as COO, HR head

Michael Clarke will join the company with effect from January 1, 2021 and report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it has appointed global mobility expert Michael Clarke to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer, with the additional role of Chief Human Resources Officer.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the company has approved the appointment, it added.

"Mike brings considerable global experience and expertise in managing complex operations, international restructuring, organisational and cultural change,” Munjal said.

His experience will be highly beneficial as the company looks to further consolidate its market leadership across continents, he added.

"We have a clear focus to create benchmark products and facilities, including industry leading processes and operations. Mike will contribute by playing a vital role in providing strategic leadership in operational excellence and driving the talent agenda at Hero MotoCorp,” Munjal noted.

Clarke’s appointment comes close on the heels of recent strengthening of the leadership team at Hero MotoCorp.

As part of this process, the company had earlier announced assigning the role of Head of Strategy to Malo Le Masson and expanded the role of Ravi Pisipaty as the Head of Plant Operations.

Besides, Sanjay Bhan has returned to the company as the Head of Global Business to play a key role in the rapid expansion and consolidation of the company in the international markets.

Mahesh Kaikini, the Head of Gurugram plant, has been appointed as the Chief Quality Officer, while Ashutosh Varma has been elevated to the role of Head of National Sales.

Clarke has more than 25 years of global experience in publicly listed companies in the US and UK.

He has worked in leadership roles in various companies such as Fiat Group SPA and Delphi Technologies.
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 07:07 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hero Motocorp #Michael Clarke #Pawan Munjal

