H3N2 influenza: IMA worried over indiscriminate antibiotic use for treating fever, cold & cough

Cases of cough, cold and fever have been on the rise and are being attributed to H3N2 subtype of Influenza A.

Amid rising cases of cough, cold and fever in the country, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is worried over indiscriminate use of antibiotics and has asked doctors to provide only symptomatic treatment.

The latest bout of symptoms like cough and cold and fever that resemble COVID are being attributed to Influenza A subtype H3N2.

ICMR experts said that this subtype causes more hospitalisations than other subtypes. ICMR scientists keep a close watch on ailments caused by respiratory viruses through the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network.

The IMA also said that viral cases have seen a spike due to air pollution and mostly impact people aged below 15 or above 50.

The fever goes away at the end of three days but the cough can persist for up to three weeks, the IMA's Standing Committee for Anti-Microbial Resistance said.

"Right now, people start taking antibiotics like Azithromycin and Amoxiclav etc, that too without caring for done and frequency and stop it once start feeling better. This needs to be stopped as it leads to antibiotic resistance. Whenever there will be a real use of antibiotics, they will not work due to the resistance," the IMA said in a statement.

"We have already seen widespread use of Azithromycin and Ivermectin during Covid and this too has led to resistance. It is necessary to diagnose whether the infection is bacterial or not before prescribing antibiotics," it added.