Future-Amazon Tussle | Women of Big Bazaar appeal to PM Modi to save their livelihoods

The composite group of women who work for retailer Future Group urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help save their livelihoods.

The 'Woman of Big Bazaar SOS (Save our Sustenance)', comprising nearly 2.1 lakh workers of Future Group from across the country, has asked the PM to urgently intervene and save their jobs as well as the lives of their families from certain ruin amid the ongoing tussle between Future Group and Amazon.

"India’s daughters continue to live in fear and under the looming threat of cruel uncertainty to our livelihoods and lives," the group said in a letter, adding that working within the company is the only way through which these women workers were able to take care of loved ones, small children, aged parents, and extended family groups.

The group’s members are convinced that if the contentious Amazon interference in the Future Group-Reliance deal is permitted to proceed, the most severely hit will be small-town retail women employees.

This includes women of its extended support ecosystem set-ups where the impact of the impediment will be far greater and deeper than can be imagined, according to the statement.

Future Group and Amazon have remained locked in a legal dispute over the sale of the Indian company’s retail, logistics and warehousing assets to Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a unit of Reliance Industries, for Rs 24,713 crore.

The e-retailer had in February sought $40 million from Future Retail in exchange for the Future Group and Reliance Industries going ahead with the “disputed transaction”.

In a staff email, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kishore Biyani even likened Amazon to a ruthless Alexander the Great. Taking a further dig at e-tailer he said the “vexatious litigation and harassment makes one wonder about the similarity in ruthless ambition to scorch the earth akin to the Greek Alexander - after all, they are inspired to name their product as Alexa."

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on February 22 had adjourned its hearing in Amazon's appeal against the Single Judge bench order on Reliance-Future Retail's stake sale deal to March 18.

