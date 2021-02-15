MARKET NEWS

Future Group says Amazon asked for $40 million to let go of its 'right of first refusal': Report

Amazon and Future Group are in a legal dispute over the sale of the latter's retail, logistics and warehousing assets to Reliance Industries' retail arm for Rs 24,713 crore.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
File image: Future Group Chairman Kishore Biyani

Future Group has alleged that ecommerce giant Amazon sought $40 million to drop its "right of first refusal" to buy the Indian retailer's assets in Future Retail.

Abhijeet Mazumdar, head of corporate development and private investments at Amazon, had made a verbal offer to Future Group Chief Executive Officer Kishore Biyani, The Times of India reported, citing documents submitted with the Indian retailer with  Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

The report said Mazumdar, on behalf of the company, asked for "$40 million as compensation in exchange for the Future Group and Reliance proceeding with the disputed transaction".

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Future Group and Amazon had were yet to respond to The Times of India's queries, the report said .

Amazon and Future Group are in a legal dispute over the sale of the latter's retail, logistics and warehousing assets to Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a unit of Reliance Industries, for Rs 24,713 crore.

Amazon owns a 49 percent stake in Future Coupons and has challenged the Future Group-Reliance Retail deal, claiming it did not consent to such a transaction.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amazon #Future Group #Reliance Industries
first published: Feb 15, 2021 09:42 am

