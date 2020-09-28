French Open: Infosys, Roland Garros bring digital innovation to tennis fans, players

Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys and French Tennis Federation will offer enhanced virtual experience and digital innovation to fans, players and coaches this French Open at Roland Garros amid the pandemic.

The tournament that started on September 21 will go on until October 11.

Infosys and Roland Garros which hosts French Open Tennis tournament had signed a three-year pact for tech collaboration in 2019.

In a statement, Infosys said the company is offering digitally enhanced experience virtually, greater access to fans, better training, and analysis among players and coaches, and storytelling support for journalists.

“Intense remote collaboration was required as a result of the ongoing pandemic, relying heavily on cloud-based services and an agile, innovative approach by both organisations,” the statement added.

UB Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, “2020 has introduced new challenges for how we consume sports and entertainment, and we’re excited that our partnership with Roland Garros once again reinvents the digital landscape for fans, players and the media alike.”

“From the all-new player app AI features to the enhanced Match Centre, we have leveraged powerful technologies and toolsets across the board to ensure fans, players, coaches have the best experience possible, wherever they are,” he added.

Digital offerings include AI-powered analytics that gives match insights for fans and replay and data-driven insights that would help coaches support players during matches.

Similar AI tools will be made available for journalists as well for post-match highlights and insight-driven journalism. These tools create automatic charts, trends, and graphs for ready to public content, the statement said.

Bernard Giudicelli, President of the French Tennis Federation, said, “Their expertise in data processing will enable us to offer all our fans the opportunity to slip into the shoes of an expert for improved match analysis. With Infosys, we're taking the spectator into a new experience, and a new dimension.”