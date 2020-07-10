Flying during COVID-19 times: Of half-empty flights, social distancing and now an offer to buy adjacent seats

Hanumanth Roy, a senior executive at a Mumbai-based company, was used to traveling every fortnight before COVID-19 brought everything to a halt. Flights have resumed, and he is eager to take to the skies again, but a lot of factors deter him.

Business is low; he and his colleagues have got used to doing video conferences. Lastly, there is the fear of getting infected while traveling.

That is is why when he read that Vistara was planning to offer its customers a scheme to book adjacent seats to ensure social distancing, he despaired: "What is the point? Social distancing is not possible in Indian context. Even if I do book two seats, what's the point when social distancing is not always 100 percent followed by other aspects of travel, including boarding?"

However, after a moment, he gets back: "But, I may give it a thought if the second seat is available at one-third the cost."

Roy's afterthought will gladden Vistara's commercial department. After all, a survey done by the airline found that for 24 percent of the 6,000 respondents, the top flying concern was fellow passengers not adhering to health protocols. And 31 percent said they feared exposure to the virus during the journey.

The airline, add executives in the know, will offer the adjacent seat at a discount or at the same price. "But, the second seat will not come with any service charges or extra ‘fees,'" said an executive. While it is known if the airline will be promoted to offer higher discounts after Roy's response, the scheme may help the carrier earn extra revenues. In fact, people in the know say that IndiGo may soon launch a similar product, and SpiceJet may not be too far behind.

Passenger loads at most airlines, including Vistara, are hovering around, or below, the half-way mark. In many sectors, flights are nearly empty on one leg of the journey. Not surprisingly, airlines are still using only about 30 percent of their capacity though the government raised the cap to 45 percent.

"The most perishable commodity in the world is an empty aircraft seat. Its value drops to zero after a flight's doors close: So if they can get any value from empty seat, then it's a big positive," says Shakti Lumba, an aviation veteran and former Executive Director, Airline Operations, Alliance Air, and Vice President, Ops, IndiGo.

At the same time, he points out: "Airlines are playing on the insecurity of some people regarding inadequate social distancing on board an aircraft and that they are willing to pay for the added perceived safety."

The middle seat quandary

To keep the middle seat of an aircraft vacant, or not, has been a debate that has played out in nearly all aviation markets across the world.

Airlines have reacted variedly. While EasyJet, the British low-cost airline was fine with it, the CEO of its Irish peer Ryanair termed the proposal 'idiotic.'

In the US, while Southwest Airlines continues to keep the middle seat unoccupied, United and American Airlines are now filling up their flights. But, the two give customers the option to rebook in less-crowded flights if the original flight gets crowded. That, too, without a penalty.

Interestingly, a recent incident on an American Airlines flight reignited the debate on middle seats. A passenger on a window seat, upon finding that the middle and aisle seats were occupied, shifted to the empty row behind. The aisle passenger joined her.

But, the crew asked them to return to their booked seats, saying that the seats on the exit row behind are more expensive. They could move if they pay for those seats.

While an airline spokesperson admitted to the crew's error and reiterated that customers can move within the main cabin, the incident has led to a heated debate.

It is a topic that cannot be settled easily.

On their part, the airlines are struggling to cover costs. In India, they cannot offer on-board services - and are looking for innovative ways to bring in more cash. On the other hand, customers are wary, and airlines are trying to reiterate that air travel is safe.

In India, 800 fliers have tested positive since the flights resumed. While government officials have pointed out that the infection rate is low, the stress continues to be on following safety protocols.

In India

Back home, the government initially seemed keen to keep the middle seat empty as it prepared to reopen the skies. But, airlines were against it, lobbied hard and eventually had their way. After all, keeping the middle seat would mean losing one-third of the business.

Ironically, the passengers loads - even after more than a month of domestic flights resumption - continue to be even lower.

Which brings to the next question.

"Flights are going half or lesser. Yet companies want to play on the mind of flyers. It is as if paying for oxygen you breathe," says Yeshwant Shenoy, a lawyer.

Airlines executives, however, counter by pointing out that not all flights are half-empty.

"Even if the flight is not fully sold it doesn’t guarantee a passenger a vacant seat next to him as passengers do web check-in on their own," says one official.

Another executive also questions - citing the American Airlines incident - if it is fair on customers' part to expect to be moved to seats in a different class, or which are more expensive, just because these are empty.

Eventually, it is up to the customer to choose among the options he or she is offered. It will be interesting to see what he or she does on the latest offer.