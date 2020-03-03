Explained | What's special about Vistara's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

In 2019, India's largest airline IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) added one new plane to its fleet nearly every week. But apart from the standard water cannon salute, none of the new aircraft witnessed the fanfare seen around Vistara's February 29 addition.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is a long haul, wide-body aircraft that was first showcased to the aviation world in 2013. It followed the 787-8 variant, and is longer (fuselage is 6m longer), can carry more passengers (on an average 280 versus 240) and is equipped to fly further (14,100 km versus 13,600 km).

The 787-9 is also more fuel efficient, with a 20 percent lower consumption than the earlier generation aircraft.

The plane was in news last year when the Qantas 787-9 Dreamliner completed its longest non-stop flight between New York and Sydney in 19 hours and 16 minutes.

Its cost? About $250 million.

It is India's first 787-9 Dreamliner. Air India does have Dreamliners in its fleet, but these are of older vintage. The aircraft is Vistara's first wide body aircraft and increases its fleet to 40 planes. A second Dreamliner is in the works and will be delivered 'soon.'The Vistara jet comes in three configurations: business, premium economy and economy. It will have a total of 299 seats.

The seats are rich in features with the business and premium economy ones coming with additional space and high-end entertainment options.

Vistara claims to be the first airline in Asia to have a 'special wellness lighting solution called Human Centric Lighting', which will help fliers adjust sleep patterns and feel less jet-lagged.

It would also make Vistara the first airline to offer WiFi service in India.

The aircraft signals the ambition of the joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines in international markets.

After the suspension of Jet Airways' operations, only Air India is the Indian carrier to undertake long haul operations. IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir fly short and medium haul destinations.

Vistara plans to initially deploy the new aircraft in the domestic market and later take it international.

Which are the destinations that Vistara could look at? The management has talked about flights to Australia and cities in Europe. London and Paris make for obvious choices.

Coronavirus has surely clouded the aircraft's arrival. World over, airlines are cutting back on flights as the virus has now spread to different geographies, including several European cities, different parts of Asia and South America.

Many of the airlines have been forced to cut salaries and budgets and have asked employees to go on unpaid leave.

Vistara will adjust its long haul plans now and will wait for the travel industry to stabilise before launching new flights.