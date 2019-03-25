App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Etihad to take a final call on Jet Airways on March 31: Report

Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad, met State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on March 18 asking lenders to buy Etihad's entire 24 percent stake, should it decide to exit

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Etihad Airways board will meet on March 31 to take a final call on whether it will bail out ailing Jet Airways or exit it, sources told Mint.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad, met State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on March 18 with an exit proposal. He asked lenders to buy Etihad's entire 24 percent stake in the cash-strapped airline at Rs 150 per share, or about Rs 400 crore, should the carrier decide to exit.

To infuse fresh capital into Jet Airways, Douglas has specific demands, which include removal of the Naresh Goyal group from the board altogether. The Middle Eastern airline also demanded a guarantee from the banks for offering more credit to the cash-strapped airline.

Read:  Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to quit as Chairman today

related news

"Etihad has also sought a 'put option' through which it can sell its entire stake to the lenders (led by SBI) if it is not happy with the revised resolution plan," the newspaper report quoted one of the sources as saying. A put option is an option contract giving the seller the right, but not the obligation, to sell a specified amount of an underlying security at a specified price within a specific time frame.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

This comes after both Jet Airways and Etihad spent weeks deliberating a resolution plan for the former, whose plight is getting worse. Etihad was going to make a fresh investment but took a U-turn later. The airline believes that banks are being 'soft' on Goyal by giving him the option of retaining the clawback option in the airline.

It was reported on March 15 that Etihad was not prepared to meet the bailout terms for Jet Airways' proposed by its lenders because it did not agree with Goyal's demand for removal of the perpetuity clause that caps his shareholding at 22 percent.

Jet Airways defaulted on loan repayment in December. The time for lenders seems to be running out as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dictates that cases of default companies like Jet Airways must be resolved within 180 days of their first default.

The airline has failed to pay its employees, including pilots, and defaulted on many dues in the past months. This has resulted in the grounding of more than half of its fleet. Pilots have also threatened a strike from April 1.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 11:17 am

tags #Business #Companies #Etihad Airways #India #Jet Airways #Naresh Goyal #SBI

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif to be Paired Opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit ...

Ball in Rahul Gandhi's Court After Congress Fails to Reach Consensus o ...

PM Jacinda Ardern Orders Top-level Independent Inquiry Into Mosque Mas ...

Photo of Sapna Choudhary With Manoj Tiwari Surfaces Day After She Deni ...

Unable to Find 'Suitable' Candidate, JDS Returns Bangalore North Seat ...

Sensex Falls Over 325 Points; Nifty Plummets Below 11,360 Mark on Weak ...

Review: Huami Amazfit Verge

IPL 2019: BSNL Introduces Rs 199, Rs 499 Prepaid Plans With Free Crick ...

Malinga Urges Players to ‘Analyse Mistakes’ After T20I Whitewash

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

UK PM Theresa May in fight to retain grip on Brexit as parliament seek ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Carefully worked-out caste arithmetic in NDA's list of LS candidates f ...

Only 39% of 79 lakh PMAY homes built so far, says report

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades 300 points lower, Nifty tests 11, ...

Shares of BPCL, HPCL and IOCL rally as crude oil prices fall

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Narendra Modi's wishes to Imran Khan on Pakistan National Day not sign ...

Sterling Biotech bank fraud case: Hitesh Patel arrested in Albania rai ...

Mueller report found no proof Trump campaign conspired with Russia: Ro ...

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan's films to clash on Eid 2020 ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Apple's 'It's Show Time' event starts at 10.30 pm today: Here's how to ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Rajat Gupta on his time in prison: 'Was bothered because I couldn't be ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

Priyanka Chopra admits to Facetime s*x during 'long stints apart' with ...

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares an insanely cute picture of Mi ...

Deepika Padukone's Laxmi Agarwal: Here's her brave story

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan's meet with specially abled fan H ...

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner reacts to the negativity she received f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant’s blitzkrieg annihilates Mumbai In ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.