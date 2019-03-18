Jet Airways debt resolution: Etihad's Tony Douglas to meet SBI chief on March 18

Etihad Airways Group CEO Tony Douglas is meeting State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar at the lender's Mumbai headquarters on March 18, in an effort to break the deadlock over debt resolution plan being worked out for Jet Airways.

The proposed resolution plan requires Etihad to infuse Rs 750 crore capital which the Abu Dhabi-based airline has reportedly refused to do.

Jet Airways has suspended all services to Etihad's hub-Abu Dhabi and cut the number of flights to Dubai for this month. The airline also reported grounding of more planes today, taking its total operational fleet to 60.

On March 6, Douglas said in an interview that Etihad did not wish to continue with its equity alliance strategy going ahead.

"Being a shareholder, often without full control, but providing financial and human resource assistance in an environment where you cannot derive fair and reasonable benefit, simply does not work. I think there is a valuable learning point from it but the thesis that suggests Etihad just goes it alone is one that is equally flawed," he said in an interview to industry association IATA.

Etihad has a 24 percent stake in Jet Airways.

The debt-ridden Indian airline has outstanding loans of Rs 8,200 crore from an SBI-led consortium. Last week, a top SBI official had said the lender was working out a comprehensive resolution plan and a final decision was likely withn a week.

"It is by desire that this airline keeps running, that is the fundamental difference between this and other NPA accounts," the official said. "We are hopeful to have a resolution in one week."

Other lenders from the consortium, like Punjab National Bank and Bank of India said they will stand with SBI on the final debt resolution plan.