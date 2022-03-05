Women Leadership in Academia (Part-2): Financial acumen, planning for uncertainties among must-have leadership skills: Nandita Abraham of GUS

Prof Nandita Abraham

Financial and commercial acumen, acceptance of uncertainties, willingness to collaborate are some of the key skills women in academic leadership must hone to ace the less-talked but demanding role, said Prof Nandita Abraham, chief partnership officer of Global University Systems (GUS) global services. In an interview with Moneycontrol she said despite a massive higher education sector in India, percentage of women in academic leadership position is miniscule, and women themselves can change this to a large extent by embracing challenges, and becoming entrepreneurial.

Abraham, who has worked in India and abroad, in education and in industry, also spoke about the social construct as a hinderance, and the need for moving away from comfort zones to ace academic leadership. Edited excerpts:

Q) You have been the president of Pearl Academy campuses, have worked in industry and now in a larger role with multiple higher educational institutions as part of Global University System (GUS). In an Indian context, what are the challenges women academic leaders face ?

The choice some pursue is let’s have a 10am to 5pm profession -- hence become a teacher. It’s our social construct – society expects you to become a teacher and come home by evening and look after the family. Perhaps a sizable portion of women are also not looking at the right moves, building a portfolio that will help them climb the ladder. So, a lot of it is do with women itself. Mostly you would see, a woman working for others success and not her own success. Its important to break the limit, what else one can do to change the organization, how can you build an organization with your ideas, etc. are equally important.

Q) What are the top four or five skills that women leadership in academics must hone to be successful?

Women leaders need to have sound financial and commercial acumen. It’s not that all men have it, but they are comfortable talking about it. Women leadership, I think must work on this. Second is being comfortable with uncertainties, and complexities of a professional space. And understand that flexibility is important.

Third point is women leadership in academics must be entrepreneurial in nature – identify what can you do for the organization, what new things can be done etc. Fourth, be comfortable with collaborations – tie up with the best.

And the fifth trait is integrity, humility and authenticity. It’s for both men and women. Authenticity is extremely important when you are a leader – empathize and understand your team, people, colleagues. Then they will believe in your vision. In a university set up, you invariably see people come put certain number of hours, and go. But how to make them work for a vision, a goal is crucial.

One last thing for women professionals in academia, and elsewhere – be physically fit and emotionally authentic.

Q)When you were growing up in the leadership role, did you face any acceptance issue, challenges?

Inside the organisation, I did not face any challenge. But when you go out for meetings, professional work with leaders of the industry, they were all men. Then you need to figure out a way - that is different, to be noticed, and say things that has an impact. You have to show that you can be different, add value and contribute to the growth. At traditional settings, men are not used to looking at you and having the conversation. During discussion they will look somewhere else, but things are changing now.

Q What’s your vision for GUS Global Services and its constituent universities and institutions?

I am working on how to get the best people to work in our institutions and university, do academic leadership mentoring, improving industry partnerships, and make our institutions achieve a certain stature in global education league table.

Q) Is it tough to lead a private sector university or cluster institution than a public sector one?

Private sector is more exciting as it offers more opportunities. One needs to understand what does leadership entail at education delivery level, and at strategic level. Some academicians are deeply involved in their work, which is good, but they do not want to take on a leadership position. At the dean level too, you won’t find many women. Some may disagree, but a segment of women perhaps have chosen the easier option.

But remember, if we don’t have solid task focus and ambition, you won’t go anywhere. You see many colleges and universities going nowhere. Today we need to innovate, get new ideas, work on outcome led work in academic world. Women can do this as much as men. We don’t see many women because, many believe lets be a teacher and go back home. It’s also fine, but can we let’s say become a fine teacher and be in charge of bringing research grants, head international collaborations etc.

Q) Do you see things changing going forward?

The situation will not change everywhere. But organizations, which will change, will flourish.