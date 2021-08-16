MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Wholesale inflation again reduces marginally in July, climbs down to 11.1%

The main driver behind wholesale prices in recent months, fuel inflation rose by a smaller margin of 26 percent in July, down from 32 percent in June. While this has cooled wholesale inflation slightly, price rise continues to be historically high.

Subhayan Chakraborty
August 16, 2021 / 12:42 PM IST
The slow climbdown in wholesale inflation was led by the constant rise in cost of fuel, including petrol, LPG and high speed diesel, which percolated down into all sectors of the economy.

The slow climbdown in wholesale inflation was led by the constant rise in cost of fuel, including petrol, LPG and high speed diesel, which percolated down into all sectors of the economy.

Wholesale inflation in the country continued to slowly reduce, albeit marginally, reaching 11.16 percent in July. This was slightly lower than June's 12.07 percent.

Measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), wholesale inflation in India still continued to record major highs for the fourth consecutive month, even as the pace of inflation slowed down.

The slow climbdown in wholesale inflation began after reaching massive levels of 13.1 percent in May, led by the constant rise in cost of fuel, including petrol, LPG and high speed diesel, which percolated down into all sectors of the economy. It had continued to spike every month as it reached a record high in April (10.94 percent). In March, it was 7.89 percent, and 4.83 percent in February.

While it has been on a continuous uptick from December onwards, when it was just 1.9 percent, the latest figures show how spiraling fuel prices and therefore transport costs, have led to costs spiking economy wide in June.

July saw fuel inflation rising by 26 percent, as compared to 32 percent in June and 37 percent in May. Fuel inflation had begun biting back then, going up from 21 percent in April. According to the WPI, after reducing for 11 straight months, overall fuel prices had risen by just 2 percent in February. But since that it has escalated quickly.

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Aug 14, 2021

Saturday, 14th August, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Aug 14, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    108
View more

Saturday, 14th August, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Aug 14, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    98
View more
Show
Overall inflation was further pushed up by a larger 11 percent rise in manufacturing prices, up from 10.8 percent in June.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, foreign policy, and evolving industry and government issues for the past 6 years.
Tags: #diesel #fuel inflation #fuel price #gas price #inflation #petrol #wholesale inflation #wholesale price index #WPI
first published: Aug 16, 2021 12:42 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.