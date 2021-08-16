Wholesale inflation again reduces marginally in July, climbs down to 11.1%

The slow climbdown in wholesale inflation was led by the constant rise in cost of fuel, including petrol, LPG and high speed diesel, which percolated down into all sectors of the economy.

Wholesale inflation in the country continued to slowly reduce, albeit marginally, reaching 11.16 percent in July. This was slightly lower than June's 12.07 percent.

Measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), wholesale inflation in India still continued to record major highs for the fourth consecutive month, even as the pace of inflation slowed down.

The slow climbdown in wholesale inflation began after reaching massive levels of 13.1 percent in May, led by the constant rise in cost of fuel, including petrol, LPG and high speed diesel, which percolated down into all sectors of the economy. It had continued to spike every month as it reached a record high in April (10.94 percent). In March, it was 7.89 percent, and 4.83 percent in February.

While it has been on a continuous uptick from December onwards, when it was just 1.9 percent, the latest figures show how spiraling fuel prices and therefore transport costs, have led to costs spiking economy wide in June.

July saw fuel inflation rising by 26 percent, as compared to 32 percent in June and 37 percent in May. Fuel inflation had begun biting back then, going up from 21 percent in April. According to the WPI, after reducing for 11 straight months, overall fuel prices had risen by just 2 percent in February. But since that it has escalated quickly.

Overall inflation was further pushed up by a larger 11 percent rise in manufacturing prices, up from 10.8 percent in June.