RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | Repo rate remains unchanged at 4%, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | From January 2022, liquidity adjustment will be mainly via the Variable Reverser Repo Auction. We expect headline CPI inflation to peak in Q4 and soften thereafter. We propose to return to normal dispensation under Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) Window. The RBI remains committed to our accomodative stance to broaden growth impulses: Governor Shaktikanta Das
