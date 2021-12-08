MARKET NEWS

December 08, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | Repo rate remains unchanged at 4%, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: In line with expectations, the RBI MPC keeps key rates unchanged. This is the ninth consecutive time since the rate remains unchanged

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on December 8 announced that the central bank has decided to keep key rates unchanged - repo rate remains at 4 percent and the stance remains accomodative. Amid global scare due to new coronavirus variant Omicron, the RBI was expected to maintain status quo in its upcoming monetary policy and wait for

a more opportune time to calibrate benchmark interest rate to promote growth without sacrificing the main objective of containing inflation. With this, it is the ninth consecutive time since the rate remains unchanged.

The Reserve Bank Governor-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet during December 6-8, 2021. The decision of the rate setting panel would be announced on Wednesday (December 8). The central bank had kept the benchmark policy rate unchanged in October.

"…we believe the talks of a reverse repo rate hike in the MPC meeting may be premature as RBI has been largely able to narrow the corridor without the noise of rate hikes and ensuing market cacophony," said an SBI research report.

According to it, the RBI is not obliged to act on reverse repo rate only in MPC. "Also, change in reverse repo rate is an unconventional policy tool that the RBI has effectively deployed during crisis when it moved to a floor instead of the corridor," it added.

Experts also feel the RBI MPC is likely to keep rates steady and choose to be 'conservative' till February 2022 when public health risks would become clearer, experts feel.

Omicron factor

Before the Omicron variant of COVID-19 took over the epidemiological and markets discourse, there was a reasonable likelihood that the MPC would signal to the RBI would start the normalisation process of monetary policy at its December 6-8 meeting with a small, maybe 15 basis point, hike in the reverse repo rate.

The RBI has emphatically communicated on multiple occasions that it will proceed with normalisation not in a time dependent, but a state dependent (with a data driven approach) in a gradual, and calibrated fashion with advance telegraphing. This it has already done with the steady rise in both the average and cut off yields in the Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auctions.

Other factors

Other than the potential fresh public health uncertainty, the recent and expected growth-inflation trade-off dynamics had warranted a start of normalisation, which had been pointed out by some MPC members during the last policy review in October.

The recovery, both globally and in India, continues, although the momentum has been decelerating, and China’s loss of growth momentum is becoming a matter of increasing concern. In many of the large developed countries, inflation has remained high over the past few months, and is expected to persist into the first half of 2022.

Labour markets, particularly in the United States and the United Kingdom, remain tight, engendering concerns of wage inflation spilling over into wider price pressures. There is a shortage of labour across a range of professions, further exacerbating price pressures. Housing markets remain strong in many geographies.

Background

The central bank had last revised the policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low. The RBI has been asked by the central government to ensure that the retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. The Reserve Bank had kept the key interest rate unchanged in its after monetary policy review in August citing inflationary concerns.

In its October MPC meeting, the central bank had projected the CPI inflation at 5.3 per cent for 2021-22: 5.1 per cent in the second quarter, 4.5 per cent in third quarter; 5.8 per cent in the final quarter of 2021-22, with risks broadly balanced. CPI inflation for the first quarter of 2022-23 is projected at 5.2 per cent.
  • December 08, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | From January 2022, liquidity adjustment will be mainly via the Variable Reverser Repo Auction. We expect headline CPI inflation to peak in Q4 and soften thereafter. We propose to return to normal dispensation under Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) Window. The RBI remains committed to our accomodative stance to broaden growth impulses: Governor Shaktikanta Das

  • December 08, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | MPC notes that crude oil prices have eased, that consumption demand has been improving and rural demand is exhibiting resilience. Recovery in the Indian economy is gathering traction. Government consumption has picked up from October 2021. The recent tax cuts on petrol and diesel should help in crowding-in private investment. There has been significant deleveraging of corporate balance sheet. Government's focus on Capex should help in crowding-in private investment: Governor Shaktikanta Das

  • December 08, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | 'We hold strong buffer to manage global spillovers and inflation is broadly aligned with target. We are better prepared to deal with the invisible enemy - COVID-19. The domestic economic outlook is somewhat clouded by Omicron variant: Governor Shaktikanta Das

  • December 08, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | Recent tax cuts on petrol/diesel should support consumer purchasing power: Governor Shaktikanta Das

  • December 08, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | Projection for real GDP growth is maintained at 9.5 percent. The central bank has however revised its Q3FY22 GDP growth to 6.6 percent from earlier 6.8 percent, and cut Q4FY22 GDP to 6 percent from 6.1 percent. Meanwhile, the RBI has cut Q4FY22 GDP to 6 percent from 6.1 percent earlier; and FY22 CPI inflation target has been maintained at 5.3 percent: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

  • December 08, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4 percent, the reverse repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.35 percent. The MPC voted unanimously 5:1 to maintain 'accomodative' stance. Further, the marginal standing facility has also been left unchanged at 4.25 percent: Governor Shaktikanta Das

  • December 08, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | BREAKING: Repo rate unchanged at 4% and stance remains accomodative as long as needed for the economy: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

  • December 08, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

    Just In | RBI MPC announcement begins

  • December 08, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    RBI MPC - WATCH LIVE ##RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | Watch RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das live here

  • December 08, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | Saugata Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President and Chief Economist, Axis Bank
    Inflation, on the other hand, remains a worry. Although the MPC will be going into its review with two moderate CPI inflation prints for September and October, these were partially due to favourable base effects, which forecasts suggest will weaken in Q4 FY22, thereby leading to a sharp rise to a forecast 5.9 percent (from an expected 5 percent in Q3). Fortunately, the drop in crude oil prices due to the combination of the Omicron concerns, and concerted action to release strategic oil reserve, is likely to provide some relief, but there are fears that this might be short lived.
    Being risk averse both by its mandate and disposition, the MPC and the RBI will probably choose to be conservative given evolving risks, and will hold off on normalisation till February, when the public health risks become clearer. (5/5)

  • December 08, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | Saugata Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President and Chief Economist, Axis Bank
    Axis Bank’s Composite Leading Indicator index, tracking 39 nowcasting type data fields, had suggested a sharp rise in October. In addition to the indicators mentioned above, we observed a sharp rise in e-way bills, which are filed-in GST returns (from a low of 4 crore in June ’21 to 5.5 crores in July, and then on to 7.4 crore in October). The GST collections have also validated this, with latest reports of Rs 1.37 lakh-crore collected as GST in November (reflecting returns of activity in October).
    There had been a slowdown in November, after the festival season stocking, but activity is primarily seen in e-way bills in the second half of November. The marriage season (generally the winter months) is reported to be robust. On the rural front, other than government subventions, after a record kharif harvest, the conditions for a good rabi harvest are also encouraging. (4/5)

