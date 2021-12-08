RBI Monetary Policy: Real GDP growth forecast retained at 9.5 percent

Representative image

Asserting that all components of the GDP registered stellar growth, with imports and exports reaching pre-pandemic levels, the RBI governor said India's recovery is going solid, however, it is not self-sustaining at the moment and will need continued policy support.

The real GDP growth is projected at 9.95 percent, with the third quarter growth forecast at 6.6 percent, and fourth quarter at 6.4 percent. The first quarter growth for for 2022-23 is estimated at 17.2 percent.

The Real GDP growth is seen at 9.5 per cent for FY22.