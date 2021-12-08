MARKET NEWS

English
December 08, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,400, Sensex gains; RBI keeps rates unchanged

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the key rates unchanged and maintained the accommodative stance. All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with bank, metal, IT, oil & gas and realty indices up 1-2 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 1 percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,347.28713.63 +1.24%
    Nifty 5017,380.55203.85 +1.19%
    Nifty Bank37,016.05397.65 +1.09%
    Nifty 50 17,380.55 203.85 (1.19%)
    Wed, Dec 08, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Bajaj Finance7,277.10173.95 +2.45%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    HDFC Life688.25-6.15 -0.89%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT35895.90623.60 +1.77%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto10825.2066.20 +0.62%


  • December 08, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

    Shriram Properties IPO subscribed 24% on first day of bidding

    The initial public offering of Shriram Properties, the real estate developer based in South India, has received bids for 69.58 lakh equity shares against IPO size of 2.93 crore equity shares, subscribed 24 percent on December 8, the first day of bidding.

    Retail investors have put in bids for 1.32 times of their reserved portion, while employees bid for 1 percent of shares against a part set aside for them.

    Non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in their bid for the offer.

  • December 08, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST

    SPARC gives development, commercial rights of PDP-716 and SDN-037 to Visiox Pharma

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) has entered into an agreement with Visiox Pharma LLC (Visiox) to grant exclusive worldwide rights (except for India and Greater China) for the development and commercialization of PDP-716 and SDN-037.

    Under the terms of the license agreement, SPARC will be eligible to receive an upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty on sales, in addition to 10% equity in Visiox.

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company was quoting at Rs 254.20, up Rs 4.20, or 1.68 percent on the BSE.

  • December 08, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

    BSE Realty index rose 1 percent supported by the Phoenix Mills, Oberoi Realty, Sobha:

  • December 08, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Zen Technologies arm secures biggest ever order worth Rs 61 crore

    Unistring Tech Solutions Private Limited (UTS), a subsidiary of Zen Technologies, has secured an order worth ~ Rs 61 crore from an Indian defence PSU, company said in its release.

    UTS has embraced 'less is more’ philosophy following Zen's investment and has achieved this milestone order by ensuring laser-like focus on developing electronic warfare and counter-drone technologies, it added.

    Zen Technologies was quoting at Rs 213.45, up Rs 5.55, or 2.67 percent on the BSE.

  • December 08, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    RBI Policy Outcome | Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35% and maintained Accommodative stance.

  • December 08, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

    BSE Oil & Gas index added 1 percent led by the Adani Total Gas, ONGC, Reliance Industries

  • December 08, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    The Nifty is again close to the resistance zone of 17400-17500. If we are successful in closing past it, the Nifty can scale higher to 17800-17900. 

    The current support lies at 16900 and if we break that, the markets could fall all the way down to 16400-16500.

  • December 08, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Polyplex Corporation touches 52-week high

    The 10.6 meter BOPP Film Line with a capacity of 60K TPA by PT Polyplex Films Indonesia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited (PTL), Thailand, (51 % subsidiary of the Company) has commenced operations on December 7,2021, company said in its press release.

    Polyplex Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,880, up Rs 49.80, or 2.72 percent on the BSE.

  • December 08, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    Nifty IT index added 2 percent supported by the Wipro, Mindtree, L&T Technology Services

