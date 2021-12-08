Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,400, Sensex gains; RBI keeps rates unchanged

December 08, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

Shriram Properties IPO subscribed 24% on first day of bidding

The initial public offering of Shriram Properties, the real estate developer based in South India, has received bids for 69.58 lakh equity shares against IPO size of 2.93 crore equity shares, subscribed 24 percent on December 8, the first day of bidding.

Retail investors have put in bids for 1.32 times of their reserved portion, while employees bid for 1 percent of shares against a part set aside for them.

Non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in their bid for the offer.