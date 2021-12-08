Monetary Policy review | More tweaks to adjust liquidity as MPC waits for COVID risks to dissipate

File Photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The monetary policy committee (MPC) stuck to the same line seen in its previous resolution in October: economic growth needs policy support to become sustainable and broad-based. Ergo, the repo rate and the accommodative stance remain unchanged. Notwithstanding this, the Reserve Bank of India continued to normalise the ultra-loose policy by stealth, tweaking its liquidity operations. The MPC resolution has a point: September quarter real GDP numbers released last week were almost unchanged from two years ago despite robust festival...