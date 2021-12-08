MARKET NEWS

RBI Monetary Policy: CPI inflation projected at 5.3% in 2021-22, says Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC also retained the key lending rate, repo, at 4 percent.

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (file image)

Amid the steep hike in food prices in several parts of the country, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on December 8 announced that MPC has decided to retain inflation forecast at 5.3 percent in 2021-22.

"This consists of 5.1 percent in Q3, and 5.7 percent in Q4 with risk broadly balanced," Das said.

The RBI has been asked by the central government to ensure that the retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remains at 4 percent with a margin of 2 percent on either side.

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) also retained the key lending rate, repo, at 4 percent, and maintained its stance as "accommodative".

The announcement came in the context of fresh threats from the Omicron variant.

Read | RBI Monetary Policy: Real GDP growth forecast retained at 9.5 percent

The MPC said the policy stance will remain "accommodative" until there is sustainable recovery in the economy. An accommodative stance means the MPC is willing to either lower rates or keep them unchanged.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Economy #India #RBI #Shaktikanta Das
first published: Dec 8, 2021 10:24 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.