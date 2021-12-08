RBI Monetary Policy: CPI inflation projected at 5.3% in 2021-22, says Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (file image)

Amid the steep hike in food prices in several parts of the country, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on December 8 announced that MPC has decided to retain inflation forecast at 5.3 percent in 2021-22.

"This consists of 5.1 percent in Q3, and 5.7 percent in Q4 with risk broadly balanced," Das said.

The RBI has been asked by the central government to ensure that the retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remains at 4 percent with a margin of 2 percent on either side.

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) also retained the key lending rate, repo, at 4 percent, and maintained its stance as "accommodative".

The announcement came in the context of fresh threats from the Omicron variant.

The MPC said the policy stance will remain "accommodative" until there is sustainable recovery in the economy. An accommodative stance means the MPC is willing to either lower rates or keep them unchanged.

