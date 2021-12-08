MARKET NEWS

English
RBI Monetary Policy: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged; stance accommodative

The rate-setting panel has maintained key lending rates for the ninth consecutive policy meeting

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
December 08, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
Representative Image

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on December 8 retained the key lending rate, repo, at 4 percent, and maintained its stance as "accommodative".

Repo is the rate at which the Reserve Bank of India lends short-term funds to banks. This is the ninth consecutive policy meeting where the rate setting panel has maintained the key lending rate.

The announcement came in the context of fresh threats from the Omicron variant. So far, India has reported over two dozen Omicron cases. This has forced several states to impose fresh travel restrictions. There is a fear that the Omicron surge will lead to a third wave of Covid-19 in the country.

The MPC said the policy stance will remain "accommodative" until there is sustainable recovery in the economy. An accommodative stance means the MPC is willing to either lower rates or keep them unchanged.

India’s GDP, in the second quarter of FY22, grew at 8.4 percent, compared with a decline of 7.4 percent in the corresponding period in the last year. But, this is largely due to base effect.

Inflation has eased of late, but is still away from MPC's ideal rate of 4 percent.

India’s retail inflation rate, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 4.48 percent in October. The CPI-based inflation in September 2021 was at 4.35 percent and 7.61 percent in October 2020.
Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.
Tags: #Business #Monetary Policy Committe (MPC) #MPC meet #MPC meeting #RBI monetary policy #RBI repo rate #repo rate
first published: Dec 8, 2021 10:04 am

