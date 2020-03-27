RBI Governor Press Conference Live | Shaktikanta Das to address media at 10 am today, steep rate cut likely
The RBI Chief's press conference comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.07 lakh crore relief package for the poor on March 26
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will address media at 10 am of March 27.
The economy has been battered by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and governments across the globe have taken measure to combat the impact. While the finance minister's announcements were aimed at the common man, the Das is expected provide some relief to corporate India as well.
In the current rate cycle, the RBI has cut rates by 135 bps so far. This has not reflected in a significant manner on credit off take because the economic activities have slowed to a trickle on the ground. There is no genuine demand. Even then, given the depth of the economic mess, a rate cut can come as a major sentimental relief for borrowers. World over, over 40 central banks have cut their key lending rates to fight the Virus impact. Earlier, Das too had indicated that a coordinated rate action is needed globally.
In the context of a major economic slowdown and a 21-day lock-down to counter the coronavirus spread, economists expect a rate cut by the monetary policy committee (MPC) latest by 3 April. But, the MPC can announce it earlier as well, considering the present scenario as an exception. Market expects anywhere between 25-50 basis points rate cut in key rates. One bps is one hundredth of a percentage point. A significant rat cut at this juncture may not revive loan demand in a big way but can act as a sentimental booster to the financial system and lower the borrowing cost in the money market.
There are three major announcements that seem likely from Das -- a 25-50 bps rate cut, forbearance for non-performing assets and more liquidity easing measures.
While the finance minister's announcements on March 26 were a mix of measures including direct cash transfers and distribution of free food grains for a period of three months to help the economically weaker sections of the society tide over the crisis phase, Das is expected provide some relief to corporate India as well.
RBI Governor Press Conference Live | On March 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown of India, which will have an impact across key economic segments including manufacturing, services, construction and tourism. The RBI Governor's press conference is expected to address some concerns.
Coronavirus LIVE | Please also find our LIVE blog on the coronavirus pandemic here for the latest news and developments in India and around the globe.