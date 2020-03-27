RBI Governor Press Conference Live | Shaktikanta Das to address media at 10 am today, steep rate cut likely

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will address media at 10 am of March 27. The RBI Chief's press conference comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.07 lakh crore relief package for the poor on March 26.

The economy has been battered by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and governments across the globe have taken measure to combat the impact. While the finance minister's announcements were aimed at the common man, the Das is expected provide some relief to corporate India as well.

Follow our LIVE Updates on COVID-19 here.

Among the expectations include a 25-50 bps rate cut, NPA forbearance and more liquidity easing measures.