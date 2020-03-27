Coronavirus pandemic: 5 quick takes on the impact of RBI’s mega virus rescue package

Interest on floating rate loans to fall and more cash with households and companies as central banks look to stem the economic fallout from the spread of the coronavirus.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) significantly reduced interest rates on March 27, taking cues from other central banks, as part of emergency measures to shield the economy from the coronavirus. Here are five quick takes on the potential impact of these measures.
1. Repo rate cut: The 75 basis point cut (One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point) in repo rate is a powerful signal no doubt, aimed at lowering the cost of funds. Problem is it is of limited use in the lockdown. Yet, the interest on floating rate housing loans will come down, helping household cash flow.
2. Cut in cash reserve ratio: The 100 basis point cut in cash reserve ratio (CRR) means more money with banks, especially private sector banks. Some of them had to access the wholesale funding markets, making CD rates go up. Greater access to MSF (Marginal Standing Facility) will also give banks more access to funds. The move will ensure financial stability.
3. Forbearance: Moratorium on payment of instalments on term loans will help people to postpone payment of EMIs and help their cash position. This will support cash flows of firms too. The same goes for deferment of interest on working capital loans.
4. Liquidity in money markets: Money markets were facing pressures from redemptions by mutual funds. The Targeted Long-term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO) will give cash to banks, which they are supposed to invest in investment-grade bonds, commercial paper etc. This will be reassuring for the money markets, ensuring they don’t seize up.
5. Forward guidance: The RBI governor’s statement that ‘whatever steps are necessary—all instruments, conventional and unconventional are on the table’, raises the hope that further steps will be taken down the road, if problems persist.
First Published on Mar 27, 2020 11:57 am