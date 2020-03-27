Coronavirus News India Live Updates: Punjab’s first COVID-19 patient recovers, to be discharged today

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread nearly 200 countries with 531,684 reported cases and 24,054 deaths so far.

Indis has reported 647 cases, according to the Minister of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 45 people have been recovered so far and 16 dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a separate telephonic conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the coronavirus pandemic. In their conversation, the leaders discussed the ongoing developments related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and its social and economic impact, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.