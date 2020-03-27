App
Mar 27, 2020 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus News India Live Updates: Punjab’s first COVID-19 patient recovers, to be discharged today

Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread nearly 200 countries with 531,684 reported cases and 24,054 deaths so far.

Indis has reported 647 cases, according to the Minister of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 45 people have been recovered so far and 16 dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a separate telephonic conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the coronavirus pandemic. In their conversation, the leaders discussed the ongoing developments related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and its social and economic impact, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.

Catch the LIVE updates here:
highlights

  • March 27, 2020 07:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | The first coronavirus positive case in Amritsar, Punjab who was placed in isolation at Guru Nanak Dev hospital has tested negative now and will be discharged today. The person had a travel history to Italy: Shivdular Singh Dhillon, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner (ANI)

  • March 27, 2020 07:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | A COVID-19 positive person has died in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. He had comorbidity conditions including diseases relating to kidney and blood pressure: Rajan Nanda, Principal, Mahatma Gandhi Hospital (ANI)

  • March 27, 2020 07:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Donald Trump says will speak with Xi Jinping later today

    President Donald Trump said he will speak by phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later today as the United States overtook China as the country with the most coronavirus cases. (PTI)

  • March 27, 2020 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Venezuela records first coronavirus death

    Venezuela reported its first coronavirus death after a 47-year-old man with a pre-existing lung disease died, the government said. The man from the northern Aragua state had previously suffered from an "occupational disease in the lungs," Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez said in a television address.

  • March 27, 2020 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | In view of COVID-19, Muslims are recommended to offer Zuhur at home instead of praying Jumah at mosques. Don't come out for congregational prayers and stay at homes. It is mandatory upon all to avoid causing harm to their fellow citizens: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (ANI)

  • March 27, 2020 07:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | JUST IN: Second positive case of coronavirus reported in Andamans. The person had traveled with the first positive case. Both in hospital and protocols being followed: Chetan Sanghi, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Islands (ANI)

  • March 27, 2020 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | PM Modi holds telephonic talks with Emir of Qatar, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi  

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday held separate telephonic conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the coronavirus pandemic.
    In their conversation, Modi and the Qatari leader discussed the ongoing developments related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and its social and economic impact, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.

  • March 27, 2020 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | 8 countries under unilateral sanctions ask UN chief for help

    Eight countries under unilateral sanctions, mainly from the United States and European Union, urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to request the immediate and complete lifting of those measures to enable the nations to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
    In a joint letter obtained by The Associated Press, the ambassadors from China, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria and Venezuela urged the UN chief to "reject the politicization of such a pandemic." (AP)

