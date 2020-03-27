Coronavirus pandemic | Big cheer for consumers as RBI gives 3-month break on term loan EMIs

To ease the pressure of EMIs on retail loan borrowers as the country fights the deadly COVID-19, Reserve of Bank (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das March 27 cut repo rates by 75 basis points and allowed lending institutions to provide a three-month moratorium on EMI repayment on all term loans.

This means that no penal action will be taken against borrowers of home loans, personal loans, car loans, among others for not repaying EMIs for three months starting April.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said all commercial banks, regional rural banks, small finance banks, cooperative banks, and non-banking financial companies are permitted to allow a three-month on EMI payments for term loans outstanding on March 1, 2020.

In keeping with RBI guidelines to link loan rates to external benchmarks, several banks had started offering all new floating rate home, auto and other retail loans with repo-linked lending rates starting October 1, 2019.

For customers who had availed loans at repo-linked, the cut in repo rate might mean a significant drop in the interest burden on your EMIs.

"The moratorium on term loans, .....will not qualify as a default for the purposes of supervisory reporting and reporting to credit information companies (CICs) by the lending institutions. Hence, there will be no adverse impact on the credit history of the beneficiaries," the RBI Governor said.

This will ensure that your credit score does not get impacted by the permitted three-month delay in payment of EMIs.

However, it must be noted that the moratorium does not apply to credit card dues. Also, while the RBI has permitted banks to allow the moratorium, it depends on whether a particular bank chooses to extend these benefits to its customers.

Also, every bank adds a spread or premium to the repo rate or any other benchmark rate before working out retail loan interest rates. Depending on what the premium is the effective rate benefit on the loans could be lower than 75 basis points.