MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:2 days left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

LPG Price Hike! Commercial cooking gas cylinder gets costlier by Rs 100

In Mumbai, a commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,051. In Kolkata, it will be priced at Rs 2,174.50 per cylinder, and in Chennai at Rs 2,234.50.

Moneycontrol News
December 01, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Commercial cooking gas price on December 1 was increased by Rs 100 with immediate effect, taking the cost of a 19 kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder to Rs 2,101 in Delhi. However, the price of domestic cylinders remains unchanged.

The cylinders were earlier priced at Rs 2,000.50 each in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. In Mumbai, a commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,051. In Kolkata, it will cost Rs 2,174.50, while in Chennai, a 19 kg cylinder will be available for Rs 2,234.50.

LPG rates for domestic cylinders were last hiked by Rs 15 each on October 6, taking the total increase in rates since July to Rs 90 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Currently, domestic cooking gas costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai, and Rs 926 in Kolkata. This is the rate for domestic households that are entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates, poor households that received free connections under the Ujjwala scheme, and industrial users.

Also read | UP polls: Congress prepares separate manifesto for women, promises free LPG cylinders

Close

Related stories

In a related development, the Centre on October 27 said it plans to allow retail sale of small LPG cylinders, as well as offer financial services through fair price shops as part of its measures to enhance the financial viability of these outlets.

These issues were discussed in a virtual meeting with state governments, chaired by Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey. Representatives from the ministries of electronics and IT; finance; and petroleum and natural gas also attended the meeting.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Commercial LPG cylinder #Economy #India #LPG
first published: Dec 1, 2021 12:53 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.