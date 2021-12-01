LPG Price Hike! Commercial cooking gas cylinder gets costlier by Rs 100

Representative image

Commercial cooking gas price on December 1 was increased by Rs 100 with immediate effect, taking the cost of a 19 kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder to Rs 2,101 in Delhi. However, the price of domestic cylinders remains unchanged.

The cylinders were earlier priced at Rs 2,000.50 each in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. In Mumbai, a commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,051. In Kolkata, it will cost Rs 2,174.50, while in Chennai, a 19 kg cylinder will be available for Rs 2,234.50.

LPG rates for domestic cylinders were last hiked by Rs 15 each on October 6, taking the total increase in rates since July to Rs 90 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Currently, domestic cooking gas costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai, and Rs 926 in Kolkata. This is the rate for domestic households that are entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates, poor households that received free connections under the Ujjwala scheme, and industrial users.

In a related development, the Centre on October 27 said it plans to allow retail sale of small LPG cylinders, as well as offer financial services through fair price shops as part of its measures to enhance the financial viability of these outlets.

These issues were discussed in a virtual meeting with state governments, chaired by Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey. Representatives from the ministries of electronics and IT; finance; and petroleum and natural gas also attended the meeting.