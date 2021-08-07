MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Job Advertisements: Time to come clean on salary to be offered?

Job seekers want recruiters to disclose approximate salaries for the roles advertised so that they can make a better decision while applying for these positions.

M Saraswathy
August 07, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

Vini Ahuja, a 34-year-old software professional from Bengaluru, has been job hunting for the past two months. The biggest hurdle that she is facing so far is the fact that job positions being advertised do not offer any details about the salary and it is disclosed only once a candidate has cleared the last round of selection.

"I have appeared for five interviews so far and every place has the same policy. In three cases, I found out that the salary being offered was 15 percent lower than my current CTC (cost-to-company). When we have to disclose our current salary and give proof, why won't they," she wonders.

There is a rising demand among job seekers in India to get proper salary disclosures for the positions advertised by recruiters. The request here is that even if the exact salary cannot be revealed, an approximate range should be given out.

The justification is that since companies insist that candidates disclose their current salaries, why shouldn't they too? And eventually, the salary is one of the crucial factors to decide whether or not to accept a job role.

Currently what happens during job interviews is that the compensation is discussed at the very last stage. Because of this, it becomes a tough decision-making process for candidates.

Close

Related stories

Hiring managers would state that compensation is a 'trade secret'. Fair point but what is the harm in giving a range? Instead of saying Rs 28.7 lakh CTC for a software developer with 10 years of work experience just say give a range between Rs 25 lakh-30 lakh per annum.

This makes the process far easier. A candidate who currently earns Rs 35 lakh wouldn't consider applying for the role. Instead of them rejecting the job offer at the last round based on the pay, it is way better to state the compensation upfront.

It also helps save time and close critical positions quicker. A lot of back-and-forth on pay happens between the candidate and the company HR occurs after the final interview has been cleared only because the figure isn't shared in advance.

Varun Bose, a tax consultant from Kolkata had three rounds of interviews at a consulting firm between March and July 2021. He had a fair idea of the industry salaries and had agreed to apply for this position (where he was approached by the company).

However only in the last week of July was he told the pay, which was in fact 20 percent lower than his current salary.

"I did not take up the job but I really regret the fact that I could have applied at other places had this information been given before," he says.

Giving an indicative CTC upfront means that time can be devoted to interviewing relevant candidates to evaluate whether they are fit for the demands of the job role. With this, the 'salary-bargaining' time gets significantly cut down and vacant positions could be filled in a few months.

If you expect transparency from a job seeker, it is essential that you be transparent too.
M Saraswathy is a business journalist with 10 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, she covers consumer durables, insurance, education and human resources beat for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Business #Economy #HR #jobs
first published: Aug 7, 2021 09:45 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.