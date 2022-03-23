English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    India's urban unemployment falls, but stays above pre-second wave levels

    While urban unemployment rate fell in the third quarter of 2021, the Labour Force Participation Rate rose marginally. In fact, fewer female were looking for jobs after the second wave, with their Labour Force Participation Rate falling to 19.9 percent from 20.1 percent in April-June 2021

    Siddharth Upasani
    March 23, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
    (Representative image: Shutterstock)

    (Representative image: Shutterstock)

    The fall in daily new COVID-19 cases after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant relaxation of restrictions on the movement and activity allowed India's urban unemployment rate to decline to 9.8 percent in July-September 2021 from 12.6 percent the previous quarter, according to a report released on March 22 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

    The urban unemployment rate for people aged 15 and above was 9.3 percent in January-March 2021, the statistics ministry's Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report said.

    Data showing a fall in unemployment after the second wave is along the expected lines and mirrors the pattern in 2020 after the economy opened following one of the most draconian lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of the virus.

    While the labour force data is released with a significant delay, it is the only official data available on India's employment situation.

    While the urban unemployment rate dropped considerably in the third quarter of 2021, it remained well above the pre-pandemic levels. Worryingly, the large fall in unemployment was accompanied by only a nominal increase in the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), which edged up to 46.9 percent from 46.8 percent the previous quarter.
    KEY NUMBERS FROM PLFS REPORT
    PERIODLabour force participation rateUnemployment rate
    Oct-Dec 201947.8%7.8%
    Jan-Mar 202048.1%9.1%
    Apr-Jun 202045.9%20.8%
    Jul-Sep 202047.2%13.2%
    Oct-Dec 202047.3%10.3%
    Jan-Mar 202147.5%9.3%
    Apr-Jun 202146.8%12.6%
    Jul-Sep 202146.9%9.8%

    Female unemployment rate was lower after the second wave than immediately before it, standing at 11.6 percent in July-September 2021 as against 11.8 percent in January-March 2021. However, the LFPR for females was 130 basis points lower in the latter period.

    Close

    Related stories

    However, the fall in the female unemployment rate in July-September 2021 was helped by fewer number of women looking for work after the second wave, with the female LFPR falling to 19.9 percent from 20.1 percent in April-June 2021.

    For males, the LFPR was the same before and after the second wave at 73.5 percent. However, the unemployment rate was 70 basis points higher.
    MALE-FEMALE BREAKDOWN
    PERIODLFPRUNEMPLOYMENT RATE
    MaleFemaleMaleFemale
    Oct-Dec 201973.8%21.1%7.3%9.8%
    Jan-Mar 202073.7%21.9%8.6%20.6%
    Apr-Jun 202071.7%19.6%20.7%21.1%
    Jul-Sep 202073.5%20.3%12.6%15.8%
    Oct-Dec 202073.6%20.6%9.5%13.1%
    Jan-Mar 202173.5%21.2%8.6%11.8%
    Apr-Jun 202173.1%20.1%12.2%14.3%
    Jul-Sep 202173.5%19.9%9.3%11.6%

    The statistics ministry's quarterly PLFS report covers urban areas and measures the unemployment rate in terms of Current Weekly Status.

    A person is considered unemployed in a week if they don't work even for an hour on any day despite being available for work at least for an hour on any day. The employment status is determined on the basis of a reference period of the last seven days preceding the date of the survey.
    Siddharth Upasani
    Tags: #Economy #jobs #labour #unemployment
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 11:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.