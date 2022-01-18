MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference today: What to expect

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold the press conference to discuss an “important economic issue”.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman. | PC-MoneyControl

FM Nirmala Sitharaman. | PC-MoneyControl

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference on January 18 at 4:30 pm to discuss an “important economic issue”. According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the finance minister is expected to address the Antrix Devas issue.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman may reaffirm the current status of Antrix Devas issue and implications of the Supreme Court order, the report said quoting sources.

The Supreme Court, on January 17, junked an appeal filed by Devas Multimedia challenging an order to wind up the company. A bench comprising Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice V Ramasubramanian dismissed the appeal filed by Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld the earlier order of the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had on May 25, 2021 directed winding up of Devas Multimedia and appointed a provisional liquidator for the purpose. The NCLT's direction came over a petition filed by Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-budget stakeholder consultation with BJP functionaries

Close

Related stories

The NCLT had said Devas Multimedia was incorporated with a fraudulent motive to collude and connive with the then officials of Antrix Corporation to get bandwidth from it by entering into an agreement in 2005, which was subsequently cancelled by the government. This order was challenged by Devas Multimedia and its shareholder Devas Employees Mauritius Private Ltd before the Chennai bench of NCLAT, which dismissed the petition.

According to Devas, what this agreement intended to achieve was first-of-its-kind and a tremendous innovation. As a result, Devas introduced and utilised technologies like never before and was a huge revenue generator for Antrix. Devas Multimedia was incorporated on December 17, 2004. Devas Multimedia was incorporated on December 17, 2004.

According to the winding up petition filed by the commercial arm of ISRO before NCLT, the then officials of Antrix Corporation including its then chairman had executed a contract dated January 28, 2005. This was terminated on February 25, 2011, as it was obtained fraudulently in connivance of the then officials. Investigating agencies CBI and Enforcement Directorate have unearthed fraud in executing the agreement, Antrix had said.

The CBI later filed a charge sheet and ED had initiated PMLA proceedings. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had also initiated an investigation into the affairs of Devas Multimedia but a stay was granted by the Delhi High Court.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Budget 2022 #CBI #Finance Minister #NCLT #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Jan 18, 2022 01:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.